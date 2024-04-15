GamingPokemon

There’s a new Pokemon arcade game on the way but you probably can’t play it

Brianna Reeves
pokemon friendaThe Pokemon Company

Pokemon Frienda is a new arcade machine from Marvelous and Takara Tomy Arts that will become available in Japanese game centers this summer.

Toy manufacturer Takara Tomy Arts Co. and game maker Marvelous have announced a joint venture to produce a new Pokemon-centric arcade cabinet, Pokemon Frienda.

Targeting younger audiences, Pokemon Frienda will release with a touch display and buttons that allow players to engage in immersive 3v3 battles.

The creatures users catch in-game will generate Frienda Picks, the rectangular card-like item seen in the image below. Players can then insert the Picks into the machine’s scanner to build out their party. From there, the arcade game should assign attacks to the ‘mon during battles.

pokemon friendaMarvelous

In news that may disappoint some Pokemon faithful, this particular arcade cabinet will not receive a wide release across the globe. Instead, it’s on track to launch in July 2024 in game centers around Japan.

What’s more, Takara Tomy Arts Co. and Marvelous plan on introducing features that will make Pokemon Frienda compatible with the tags from 2020’s Pokemon Mezastar machine.

The companies have yet to confirm specifics, but those who have Mezastar “Memory Tags” can expect to enjoy a bonus of some kind when engaging with the new cabinet.

Pokemon Frienda will be available to play in Japanese game centers starting July 2024.

About The Author

Brianna Reeves

Brianna graduated from SHSU in 2018 with a Master's degree in English Literature. In the past, she's written for Comic Book Resources, PlayStation LifeStyle, and Screen Rant. On top of penning scripts for GVMERS, Brianna covers the latest gaming news for Dexerto. Her expertise lies in PlayStation, single-player games such as Assassin's Creed, and anything Batman-related. You can contact her at brianna.reeves@dexerto.com.

keep reading
pokemon go mega beedrill
Pokemon
Pokemon Go Mega Beedrill: Best moveset for PvP and Raids
Raissa Jerez
Pokemon
Pokemon Go Bug Out 2024 focuses on the wrong Bug-types
Noelle Corbett
Charizard Tera Pokemon card with anime background.
Pokemon
Is Japan finally getting Pokemon TCG League Battle Decks?
Em Stonham
How to get Sneasel in Pokemon Go and can it be Shiny?
Pokemon
How to get Sneasel in Pokemon Go and can it be Shiny?
Scott Baird

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more.