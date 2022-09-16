Trainer reveals insane custom Pokemon pinball machine they made with cards

A reddit user shared his dad’s vintage Pokemon pinball machine, garnished with Pokemon cards all around. These cards encompass the entire visible body of the pinball machine, making for fascinating decorations.

Pinball is a classic form of gaming, which was popularized during the late 90s and early 2000s. For those unaware, pinball involves hitting a ball with two levers. The ball’s trajectory determines the point value, with lights flashing to celebrate a good hit.

As for Pokemon Pinball, it was incredibly popular around 20 years ago and took a unique spin on conventional pinball. Pokemon capturing became a part of the mechanic, alongside other completionist missions.

These Pokemon Pinball games came in two forms: video game and real-life machines.

Pokemon Pinball with Trading Cards

On September 15, 2022, Reddit user bosgetti shared their dad’s amazing Pokemon Pinball machine – likely initially manufactured during the early 2000s.

But unlike the conventional Pinball machine, this vintage machine showcases rare trading cards as well. The Redditor’s father embellished all the walls of the machine with his personal collection, likely holding some rare, older cards.

Since they haven’t checked the cards professionally through an official card grading company, the family is not sure how much the surrounding cards are worth, as that would require a professional to examine and grade each individual card.

But through a quick glance, many of the cards definitely originate from the older generation of the TCG. Therefore, it’s likely there are some high-value Pokemon cards within the collection.

The machine isn’t just for looks.

When a Redditor asked if it was still functional, the original post owner replied, “Yes it is! [His dad] was able to re-wire some things and added Snorlax and Pikachu noises if you hit a certain bumper.”

The community is rather impressed with the collectible. One Redditor commented: “Having the transparent outer layer containing Pokemon cards was a genius idea, it looks awesome.”