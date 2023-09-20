Pokemon fans vote which ugly Pokemon they can’t help but love

Pokemon fans have been debating which Pokemon they have a soft spot for that is often considered ugly by the community with an infamous Gen V entry winning out.

There is nothing more important to the Pokemon brand than the Pokemon themselves. The lovable creatures are a big driving force behind why so many people love the series and are in constant debate about it.

However, not every Pokemon design is necessarily cute in the traditional sense. Sometimes Game Freak will try something unconventional and that’s when the stronger opinions in the community tend to pop up.

Article continues after ad

Looking to defend these designs Pokemon fans have held a vote on Reddit on which ugly Pokemon they can’t help but love with one entry comfortable winning.

Article continues after ad

Trubbish is the most lovable ugly Pokemon in the franchise

Looking to see what ugly Pokemon franchise fans love one user asked: “What is your ‘It’s so ugly… I like it!’ Pokemon? We all have a Pokemon we think is ugly but can’t help to like it anyway.”

OP went on to name Goodra, Shroomish, Ludicolo, and Impdimp, but it wasn’t any of those that ended up winning the vote.

Sign up to Dexerto for free and receive Fewer Ads | Dark Mode | Deals in Gaming, TV and Movies, and Tech Email Sign up

Article continues after ad

Instead, it was the reply “Trubbish is literally a living pile of adorable garbage,” that received the most upvotes and cemented the Trash Bag Pokemon as the community’s favorite ugly entry.

Trubbish has always been somewhat controversial especially when Gen V first launched with some fans questioning why it existed. However, over the years the Unovan trash bag has become more popular, and players have come to the conclusion that Trubbish is cute in its own weird way.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

Some of the other most upvoted nominations included “Ludicolo is ridiculous looking but I love it because of it,” as well as “I never see much love for Stunfisk. I love that dumb flat fish,” and “Omastar is an eldritch horror from ancient hell and more so my friend!”

The likes of Grimmsnarl, Dudunsparce, Alolan Grimer, Dracovish, Klawf, and Bruxish also received plenty of love but fell short in the end.

This isn’t the only time fans Pokemon fans have voted on the series with them previously deciding that a Classic Gen 1 Pokemon has the worst name of any entry.

Article continues after ad