Classic Gen 1 Pokemon voted as having the worst name in the franchise

Pokemon fans have decided which of the 1,010 catchable friends that the franchise is known for has the least original name. The winner turned out to be a classic Gen 1 Pokemon that’s been around for 27 years.

Most Pokemon names are either puns, a mash-up of words, or double-entendres. This is true of some of the most beloved and well know Pokemon in the series.

For example, Sudowoodo is a pun on pseudo-wood, a reference to how despite looking like a tree it is actually a Rock-type. Equally, the legendary birds Articuno, Zapdos, and Moltres are named half of something that references their typing and the other one, two, and three in Spanish.

However, not all Pokemon names are born equal and now the community has come together to decide which is the worst-named Pokemon in the franchise.

Pokemon fans decide Seel has the least original name in the series

It was a fierce back and forth as fans tried to decide once and for all which Pokemon has the worst name. After much deliberation, a champion was crowned, Seel.

Making their case one fan responded: “The only correct answer is Seel. It’s phonetically literally the animal that Mon is,” while another like-minded trainer replied “Dude, Seel is a thing. That’s about as sad as a name can get.”

Seel is a Gen 1 Pokemon introduced in the original games. The Sea Lion Pokemon is Pokedex #0086 and is a pure Water-type with a Base Stat total of 325.

As its name would suggest Seel is quite literally just a white seal. The lack of originality was enough to make Seel comfortably the most popular answer with fans deciding that it has the least interesting name of any Pokemon.

Although Seel proved the most prevalent answer it wasn’t the only Pokemon to get a lot of votes. Some others that appeared frequently included Ducklett, Talonflame, Throh, Flamigo, Krabby, Porygon 2, Ekans, Arbok, and most of the Paradox Pokemon.