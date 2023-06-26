Pokemon Scarlet & Violet fans hope Gen 10 games lack “annoying” open world

Pokemon Scarlet & Violet players are debating whether they want another open world system in the Generation 10 games.

Pokemon Scarlet & Violet have had their array of issues – especially regarding the titles’ laggy gameplay and various glitches. Despite many players slamming the rushed launch of the Generation 9 games, they still sold over 10 million copies in only three days.

Scarlet and Violet’s technical issues even caused Nintendo Canada to apologize and promised future improvements.

In addition to hilarious yet tiresome bugs, some Scarlet and Violet users have criticized their open world capability. So much so, that they don’t want it show up in the next Pokemon installment.

Pokemon Scarlet & Violet players are unsure about open world

A Reddit user explained how they don’t want an open world for Gen 10 on the Pokemon subreddit. The OP described Scarlet & Violet’s open world as “annoying to navigate” and is already “bored” after receiving one Gym Badge.

“Open worlds need to be carefully crafted and filled with details. Something that Pokemon can’t do when they have to make an entire game in a year,” one player wrote.

“For an open-world game it just kinda sucks,” another user remarked. “Movement is cumbersome, the world is devoid of anything to do, and even the city areas with mildly more thought put into them offer nothing more than a quick gym challenge.”

Some Pokemon fans claimed the Generation 10 games could execute an open world system if Game Freak wasn’t behind it. One person suggested, “Let another studio make Let’s Go/Legends games, let a different studio handle remakes like they did with BDSP, and let GameFreak do new titles.”

While Pokemon Legends: Arceus wasn’t a true open world title, many longtime fans praised the game for going in a different direction than previous installments.

Until Generation 10 launches, Scarlet & Violet players can enjoy the game’s upcoming DLC.