Pokemon fans claim “incompetent” type sucks and needs a buff

Pokemon players were upset with the treatment of Bug-type Pokemon, and believe they are unfairly weak against some other types like Fairy.

The Pokemon Company has slowly added to the original Pokemon types, like the addition of Dark, Steel, and Fairy.

Despite this, some of the original types have remained fans’ favorites, such as Fire-type which is home to some of the most popular Pokemon like Charizard.

Other types, have proved to be less loved and considered more niche, one of which is Bug-type pocket monsters, which players are fed up with and have demanded that the insect-inspired Pokemon get a buff.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

The Pokemon Company “

Pokemon players demand Bug-type gets a buff

One player was frustrated with the state of Bug-type Pokemon, complaining on social media about the types’ “incompetence”.

They referenced the weakness of Ice-type when explaining why they thought the type was so weak.

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

“I feel like Bug is just the Ice type if you replaced defensive incompetence with offensive incompetence on the type chart,” they said. “Fire, Flying, and Steel make sense to me. Maybe Poison if it’s supposed to be pollution, pesticide, or otherwise toxic gasses. But some of these other non-effective interactions seem overkill,” they continued.

Article continues after ad

Pokemon fans agreed with the complaint, feeling that bias was being given toward other types like Fairy: “Fairy resisting bug confuses and enrages me. Psychic/Fairy is already a great typing without that resistance.”

Article continues after ad

However for some players, not all Pokemon types needed to be powerful in battle, and they actually enjoyed the challenge of using more niche types.

“I like that bug is weaker. Not every type needs to be completely balanced. I like using my underdog bug types and still managing to do well,” they said.

Article continues after ad

If you’re still determined to use Bug-type Pokemon in battle, check out our article on their weaknesses and resistances.