Pokemon

Pokemon Diamond & Pearl remakes will reportedly be announced before Pokemon Day

Published: 18/Feb/2021 2:38

by Isaac McIntyre
Dawn from Sinnoh ready for Pokemon Diamond & Pearl remakes.
The Pokemon Company

Pokemon 25 Pokemon Diamond & Pearl

The long-awaited Pokemon Diamond & Pearl remakes are expected to officially be announced ahead of the Pokemon Day celebrations next week, in a move that should see The Pokemon Company pull the trigger as early as February 22.

The hype for the Diamond & Pearl remakes, which would see the Pokemon franchise return to Sinnoh for the first time since 2006, is at an all-time high.

It’s been years and years of waiting too. Pokemon Alpha Sapphire and Omega Ruby, which took trainers on a whirlwind tour of ever-popular Hoenn, was released in 2014. An update of the 4th gen (Diamond & Pearl) was expected to follow soon after, but seven years of waiting has put a damper on that timeline.

That wait, however, looks to finally be over.

According to insiders Centro, who have a solid history with leaks, eager trainers “won’t have to wait until Pokemon Day on the 27th for the big news.”

The tweet was accompanied by a picture of legendary dragon Dialga.

“[Trainers] won’t have to wait until Saturday,” the Pokemon insiders added, though they were unable to pinpoint an exact date or time for the expected Diamond & Pearl announcement.

This solo announcement suggests we’ll see a Pokemon Direct where the remakes are announced. Dexerto’s lead Pokemon reporter, Brent Koepp, suggested it could be “Wednesday or Thursday,” due to the fact it’s “not too far away from Pokemon Day,” while still keeping the huge news close to the big day.

Direct dates have been edging towards the end of the week, too.

Last year saw a Direct announcement hosted on a Thursday, while the two in 2019 were both held on Wednesday. Different days in 2016 and 2017 ⁠— Friday and Tuesday respectively ⁠— also suggest there’s no ‘set date’ for Directs.

Right now, Dexerto suggests you mark your calendars for Feb. 25-26; these late-in-the-week dates seem most likely for the expected Diamond & Pearl reveal.

Now, it’s worth keeping in mind this is all speculation for now ⁠— until The Pokemon Company comes out and confirms anything, it’s all up in the air.

The Pokemon Diamond & Pearl remakes being announced next week seems likely, however. Eagle-eyed trainers have already spotted a diamondpearl.pokemon.com webpage that (currently) redirects to the company’s webmaster, and a strange new Twitter account has added fuel to the fire too.

Either way, the new remakes ⁠— tipped to be called “Sky Diamond” and “Ocean Pearl” ⁠— should be on their way in 2021; it’s just a matter of when The Pokemon Company actually decides to lifts the lid on the long-awaited games.

Valorant

Reyna trending on Twitter after Valorant patch 2.03 nerfs

Published: 18/Feb/2021 1:47

by Alan Bernal
reyna valorant twitter trend
Riot Games

Reyna

The Valorant community made ‘Reyna’ trend on Twitter after the 2.03 update patch notes revealed big tweaks to her abilities, with a lot of players reacting to the recent nerfs.

More than any character in Riot’s FPS so far, Reyna is the most ‘feast or famine’ Agent in the roster. However, the studio wants to tune down her “‘pubstomp’ potential” but still keep her relevant enough to be used in competitive matches.

As a result, Riot took away two of her charges that let her activate either Devour or Dismiss. Meaning, the flexibility of the ability kit was diminished by half for a character that needs to kill one of her five opponents in order to use it.

This sparked a ton of conversation on the Mexican Radiant, who’s already falling out of favor with people saying she’s not viable anymore.

Valorant community rips Reyna nerfs

Reyna 2.03 patch notes valorant
via Twitter
The Reyna nerfs were trending on Twitter.

The conversation erupted on Twitter, which made it stay on the Trending page for a while and Reyna mains aren’t exactly thrilled.

There are people that feel these nerfs hurt Reyna’s design, seeing as the crux of being good with Agent 7 requires you to be the best Valorant player on your team. Reyna needs kill to use her charges, and having four of them lets her set up for multiple, high-percentage engagements per round.

Taking two of the four charges away doesn’t ruin her ability to win her first firefight, but it takes away flexibility for what may happen next – something that Reyna mains generally like to dictate.

Along with that, the cost of Devour and Dismiss charges also increased to 200 a piece, so opening round buys are going to be less impressive overall, especially considering the recent changes to the Frenzy and Stinger.

Reyna buffed overall?

While a lot of people reacted to Reyna’s section of the patch notes, not all of them condemned the changes as ‘nerfs.’ Conversations took the Valorant 2.03 update to trend on Twitter with the amount of people saying she was buffed overall.

“Surely I’m not the only one viewing these Reyna changes as an overall buff?” Team Liquid Valorant coach Connor ‘Sliggy’ Blomfield said.

Her third adjustment in the patch now produces a Soul Orb off “slain enemies that Reyna has damaged in the last 3 seconds… even if Reyna does not land the killing shot.”

“This change actually gives Reyna’s ult a lot more value specifically for those clutch situations, since you can still dismiss/heal infinitely in your ult,” a Twitter user said.

Seeing as Reyna can have a major impact on Valorant matches, there were a ton of conversations in Valorant’s Twitter community and it’s likely to continue once the patch actually hits the game.