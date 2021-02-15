Logo
New “Pokemon” Twitter account sparks more Diamond & Pearl remake rumors

Published: 15/Feb/2021 21:40

by Brent Koepp
Screenshot of Diamond & Pearl Legendaries Dialga and Palkia next to Pokemon Logo.
Game Freak / The Pokemon Company

A hidden Twitter account has created a frenzy in the Pokemon community as some fans believe it could confirm Diamond & Pearl remakes. However, many aren’t convinced of its legitimacy.

Pokemon fans discovered a Twitter account on February 15 that some believe is going to be used to announce a Diamond & Pearl remake during the series’ 25th anniversary festivities.

The social media page shares many similarities to previous ones owned by Nintendo. Is Game Freak gearing up to announce a Gen IV reimagining soon?

Screenshot of Pokemon Diamond & Pearl Legendaries Dialga & Palkia over stock images.
Game Freak / The Pokemon Company / Pixabay
Another day, another Diamond & Pearl rumor pops up online. Is the latest one a fake as well?

New “Pokemon” Twitter account sparks Diamond & Pearl rumor

Over on the r/GamingLeaksAndRumours subreddit, eagle-eyed fans spotted a private social media page that looks to be tied to an upcoming Pokemon project. “A supposedly “hidden” Twitter account found for [Diamond & Pearl] remakes anniversary,” the thread read.

The Twitter handle discovered by users is “@pokemondp15th”. Interestingly, Mario All-Stars on the Switch leaked in 2020 when players discovered a private account with the handle “@supermario35th” that ended up being real.

Similar names aside, Diamond & Pearl will hit its 15th anniversary in September, so remakes released in November would also fit the bill for the social media handle. The discovery had many excited at what appeared to be a possible confirmation.

Screenshot of Pokemon and Mario Twitter accounts side by side.
Twitter
The newly discovered Pokemon Twitter account is identical to a Mario page that ended up being real in 2020.

However, just because it’s identical, it doesn’t mean it’s real. After the Mario account was discovered in 2020, fans could easily have created an account for Diamond and Pearl following the exact same format.

It would also be unusual as The Pokemon Company has traditionally used its own social media to promote titles as one fan explained: “Pokémon handles this stuff with their main account, don’t see a particular reason to make a dedicated account for these remakes specifically, they would have done so for ORAS or even the Let’s Go games.”

Screenshot of Pokemon fan explaining why social-media page discovered is probably fake.

Another comment pointed out the account was created on February 15 – the same day it was discovered, which is even more suspicious: “How did you find this account? Looking at when i’s details it was created today at 11:54am cst, just before you posted this. If I had to guess you created this account.”

Screenshot of Pokemon fan possibly exposing Diamond & Pearl social media discovery.

While All-Stars was leaked by a social media discovery, there have also been occasions where Twitter accounts ended up being fake, such as one tied to F-Zero last year which was debunked.

Given that this page miraculously happened to be discovered the same day it was made makes it seem fake. Regardless, it won’t stop some from believing the Gen IV remakes are guaranteed to be announced soon.

3 Black Ops weapons that should return in Cold War & Warzone Season 2

Published: 15/Feb/2021 21:31

by Tanner Pierce
Activision

Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War & Warzone Season 2 is just a few days away at this point and details about the season are scarce, so we thought it would be interesting to break down the guns we’d like to see return from previous COD games during Season 2.

Black Ops Cold War Season 2 is set to start on February 24, 2021, and just like the previous season, it’s more than likely set to bring new multiplayer maps, new Zombies experiences, and new weapons to the game.

Despite only being 9 days out, we have no official confirmation about what the season will bring, and only an unverified leak about a couple of weapons that might be released. But what about weapons that could return from previous CoD games, namely Black Ops 1?

Considering the return of the MAC-11 in BOCW, it’s entirely possible that old weapons make a comeback once again in Season 2. Here are three from the first game that we want to see.

Dragonov

Activision
Despite making an appearance in previous Black Ops games, players last saw the Dragonov in Modern Warfare (2019).

Right now, Black Ops Cold War is in desperate need of a new sniper rifle. Currently, players are still forced to work with the three that launched with the game – Pellington, Tundra, and M82 – and while they are formidable, it’s clear that the sniper section needs some love.

Because of that, and because the game currently doesn’t include a decent semi-auto sniper choice, the Dragonov from BO1 would fit perfectly. While the weapon hasn’t been an extremely popular choice in past CoD games, there’s a chance for the weapon to really shine here in BOCW, especially depending on the maps we get.

If they do add the Dragunov, let’s hope it’s not similar to the Modern Warfare counterpart, which was known for being one of the weaker weapons in the game.

Galil

Activision
The Galil is so popular that it has appeared in all four Black Ops games in some way.

This one is a no-brainer. The Galil is easily one of the most popular Assault Rifles in Black Ops history due to its high rate-of-fire, low recoil, and decent handling. It’s so popular that it’s made an appearance in one way, shape, or form in all four previous entries in the Black Ops series, almost making its inclusion in BOCW an inevitability.

While the game just got an assault rifle in the form of the Groza during Season 1, the Galil’s inclusion in Season 2 could help transition people away from the current metagame, and could even provide a new viable option within Warzone as well.

HK21

Rounding out our list is an LMG. Like the sniper category, the LMG selection is pretty limited in Black Ops Cold War, with players only having access to the same 3 available since launch.

Because of this, a new one would be perfect for the game, specifically the HK21 from Black Ops 1. For those that remember it, the weapon had a solid rate of fire, as well as some of the lowest recoil in its class. If Treyarch brought the same weapon over to BOCW, it has the potential to be a powerhouse.

LMGs aren’t really highly-used weapons within Black Ops Cold War, so it’s possible the release of a new one could have the potential to change that – regardless of whether or not it’s the HK21,

There you have it – three classic Black Ops guns that we believe could have a nice spot in Cold War & Warzone. Let us know which weapons you’d like to see added in Season 2 by tweeting at us @Dexertointel.