Pokemon Diamond & Pearl remake names “leak” – but are they real?

Published: 15/Feb/2021 1:28

by Brent Koepp
Screenshot of Pokemon Diamond & Pearl Legendaries Dialga & Palkia over stock images.
Game Freak / The Pokemon Company / Pixabay

A new viral rumor claims that the Pokemon Diamond & Pearl remake names have “leaked” online. However, many fans of the Game Freak RPGs aren’t buying it.

As we inch closer to Pokemon Day on February 27, “leaks” have been flooding the internet about what Game Freak might announce for the franchise’s 25th anniversary.

A new rumor claims that Diamond & Pearl remakes are not only real, but that their name and logos have been leaked online. Most fans believe the viral post to be a fake, though.

Screenshot of Pokemon Diamond & Pearl Legendaries.
Game Freak / Pokemon Company
Pokemon fans really want a Diamond & Pearl remake.

Supposed Pokemon Diamond & Pearl names “leak” online

Before we jump into things, it should be stated to take everything with a major grain of salt. While past games have leaked online before their official announcement, there is a lot of questionable aspects surrounding this latest rumor.

A post on social media went viral on February 13 when an image was uploaded that showed the titles and logos for what is supposedly the Gen IV reimaginings. “Sky Diamond” and “Ocean Pearl” are the supposed names of the remakes, according to the picture.

Along with the alleged titles are red pearl and blue diamond logos with Japanese font that looks awfully similar to the ones used for Gen 8’s Sword & Shield in 2019.

The “leak” was immediately met with criticism from fans who thought it was fake. “Sky and Ocean makes no sense to describe time and space,” a user wrote. One fan explained, “I believe they’re fake, it’s missing the symbol of the main feature of the game.” Another comment read, “Why would it be sky diamond and ocean pearl??? The purpose of Dialga and Palkia are the avatars of time and space.”

Screenshot of Pokemon fans disputing Diamond & Pearl fake leak.

The names were also met with memes, such as a user who joked, “These sound like hack rom titles for Pokemon GBA roms hahaha. These have to be fake.” Not everyone dismissed the image, though. “I mean, the Hoenn remakes are literally called Alpha-Omega,” another fan pointed out.

Screenshot of Pokemon fans debating Diamond & Pearl rumor.

So is it fake? Probably. As many users pointed out, the name doesn’t add up when you really think about it. And the logo looks way too minimal to be real. But on the other hand, Game Freak have used some pretty whacky titles in the past.

Many fans were sure that Let’s Go Pikachu and Eevee were fake when they leaked due to the unusual branding. If nothing else though, the images blowing up is proof that the community desperately wants a Gen IV remake. Will we finally get it on February 27th’s Pokemon Day?

FIFA 21 eMLS League Series Two Finals placements & results: DidyChrisLito wins back-to-back events

Published: 12/Feb/2021 10:07 Updated: 15/Feb/2021 0:07

by David Purcell
The eMLS League Series Two Finals have wrapped up, with FIFA 21 star DidyChrisLito going all the way and winning it all. Here’s everything you need to know about how all the action unfolded.

  • New York City FC’s DidyChrisLito wins back-to-back events.
  • Lengthy technical delay sees grand final leg two go to extra time.
  • New York City FC’s Didychrislito stays atop the official eMLS power rankings.

After a weekend’s worth of tense competition, FIFA 21 star DidyChrisLito come out on top in the eMLS League’s Series Two Finals, taking down some top-class talents and taking home $7.000 of the $15,000 prize pool.

League Series One winner DidyChrisLito continued where he left off from day one, dispatching of Austin FC’s xbLeU without too many issues. Moving into the final against DC United’s KingCJ0, the NYCFC representative used his championship experience to fight back from early setbacks to come out on top – shaking off a lengthy technical delay for the win too.

Catch up on all of the action from the tournament including the final placements, all scores, highlights, and more below.

eMLS League Series 2 essentials

eMLS League Series 2 final placements

# Player Club
1 DidyChrisLito NYCFC
2 KingCJ0 DC
3-4 AlanAvi DAL
3-4 xbLeU ATX
5-8 Fiddle CIN
5-8 Maloney ORL
5-8 Kid M3mito CHI
5-8 BENR SJ

eMLS League Series 2 bracket

MLS
DidyChrisLito went all the way to win the League Seris 2 crown!

eMLS League Series 2: Recap & highlights

February 13 — Quarter-finals

Fixture PST EST GMT
QF: xbLeU (Austin FC) 6-5 BENR (San Jose Earthquakes) 12PM 3PM 8PM
QF: KingCJO (D.C. United) 5-3 Kid M3mito (Chicago Fire) 1PM 4PM 9PM
QF: AlanAvi (FC Dallas) 4-0 vs Maloney (Orlando City) 2PM 5PM 10PM
QF: DidyChrisLito (New York City FC) 7-2Fiddle (FC Cincinnati) 3PM 6PM 11PM

Day one recap: Didychrislito sets a marker as favorites cruise through

Day one was a day for the favorites as there were no major upsets in the eMLS League Series 2 Quarter-Finals. There were plenty of cagey affairs, kicked off by BenR scraping a late 1-0 win in the first game with xbLeU. Though, the Austin FC representative struck back in a pulsating 6-4 second leg, scoring two late goals to bag a 6-5 aggregate win.

The action did slow down a notch in the following games. DC United’s KingCJ0 surprised the viewers by putting KidM3Mito to the sword. He bagged early goals in the first legs, finishing up with a 3-1 win. CJ was cruising in leg two before two late consolations goals from Chicago Fire’s King M3Mito made it a respectable 5-3 aggregate scoreline.

From there, it was slightly plainer for the favorites. FC Dallas’ AlanAvi made sure the Twitch chat bets cashed without much worrying, taking down Orlando City’s Maloney with ease in convincing fashion. The 24-year-old completely dominated both legs, finishing up with a comfortable 3-0 first-leg win before seeing out the return fixture with a 1-0 victory.

In the final clash of the day, Series One winner Didychrislito bagged his semi-final berth by dismantling FC Cincinnati’s Fiddle 7-2. The New York City star was in complete control across both games, going as far as rounding the ‘keeper to make a statement that he’s hungry for the Series Two title as well.

February 14 — Semi-finals & Grand Final

Fixture PST EST GMT
SF: xbLeU (Austin FC) 2-8 DidyChrisLito (New York City FC) 12PM 3PM 8PM
SF: KingCJO (D.C. United) 6-5 AlanAvi (FC Dallas) 12PM 3PM 8PM
GF: KingCJO (D.C. United) 5-6 DidyChrisLito (New York City FC) 12PM 3PM 8PM

Day two recap: DidyChrisLito claims the crown

For the first time all weekend, a game could not be finished in normal time, as KingCJ0 progressed thanks to a dramatic penalty shootout. It was a tense meeting between the DC United man and FC Dallas’ AlanAvi, but after withstanding late pressure in the second leg, KingCJ0 held his nerves through 10 rounds of spot kicks, coming away with the 6-5 aggregate win.

League Series One winner DidyChrisLito continued where he left off from day one, dispatching of Austin FC’s xbLeU without too many issues. Chris fell behind early in both legs, but responded with crisp attacks to dispatch of his opponent by an 8-2 aggregate scoreline. xbLeU had no answer for DidyChrisLito’s threaded through balls and was unable to replicate the magic of late win over benR from day one.

The final was more of the same from the New York City FC man. He fell behind early in both games against KingCJ0 but got into his groove, striking back in both games. In the second leg, his championship experience really showed out though, fighting back from 2-1 down to win.

eMLS League Series 2 VOD

If the highlights aren’t enough for you, and you want to watch the games back, you can find them on the MLS Twitch channel which is embedded below. There’s also the option to watch on the MLS Soccer website or free MLS app.

What’s next for eMLS players?

Now that the League Series Two action has wrapped up, all eyes are now on the eMLS Cup, which will kick off on March 20.

Will DidyChrisLito be able to complete the sweep and win the third event? We’ll just have to wait and see.