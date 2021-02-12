Pokemon 25th anniversary: 6 games that could be announced - Dexerto

The Pokemon franchise is celebrating its 25th anniversary in February 2021. Here are six game-related announcements that could be revealed during Pokemon Day.

A lot of hype is surrounding Pokemon Day on February 27, as the franchise also hits its 25th anniversary. While the milestone is being celebrated with a digital concert with Post Malone, fans are also hoping for some game reveals.

Will we finally get to return to Sinnoh after over 12 years of waiting? Will there be a tease for Generation 9? We will go over the six projects we think could be unveiled during the special occasion.

Possible Pokemon Day announcements

Before jumping into speculation, it should be stated that fans should absolutely lower their expectations. Game Freak has never promised anyone anything, and it’s always a bad idea to get hyped by “leaks” and “rumors”.

Read More: Pokemon teases more 25th anniversary announcements



Still, it’s fun to theorize would could potentially be revealed. Below is our list of possible projects that could show up and why. However, it does not mean they will be unveiled – only time will tell on that. With that out of the way, let’s jump in!

Pokemon Diamond & Pearl remake

The hype for a Gen IV remake is so massive that many fans have believed it to be a forgone conclusion for months. It doesn’t help that the official Pokemon.com website briefly set a sub-domain for Diamond & Pearl live in January before disabling it.

We do agree that it’s the most likely candidate given Gen I, II, and III have all gotten the remake treatment in the past. Plus, the timing is just right. Gen 8 launched with Sword & Shield in 2019, and traditionally remastered titles have released in between generations.

The only thing to note is that if a Sinnoh remake is actually in the works, it will most likely use Sword & Shield’s engine, as well as its Dynamax feature –which some fans will be less than thrilled about. Still, we keep our fingers crossed as the region is long overdue for a revisit!

Pokemon Let’s Go Johto

Before you groan, we get it. Not everyone was in love with Let’s Go Pikachu and Eevee’s simplified gameplay. However, the 2018 title was a major hit with younger fans, as well as Go players making the transition to the mainline series.

Johto fans also have to be realistic in that Gen II already got a remake of sorts with HeartGold & SoulSilver back in 2009 on the DS. So the likelihood of us getting a full blown remake of the pivotal title is pretty unlikely to happen at this time.

Read More: How to watch Post Malone Pokemon Day concert



Game mechanics aside, it would still be pretty incredible to explore Johto again with a fresh new coat of paint. Seeing Ho-Oh and Lugia in glorious HD would be worth the trip alone, let’s be honest.

Pokemon Gen 9 tease

Given that Sword & Shield only came out in 2019, a ful- blown reveal of Gen 9 is also unlikely. Although Pokemon Day was used to announce Sun & Moon in 2016 and Gen 8 in 2019, The Pokemon Company normally do not do teases in the years in between.

All bets are off in 2021, given that it’s the series’ 25th anniversary. Game Freak could absolutely utilize the historic moment to promote the upcoming generation, even if it’s something as simple as giving fans a title or teaser.

Given previous development cycles, there is no way Gen 9 would come out this year. Even early 2022 would be a stretch. Although, we could get a curve ball and get a Sword & Shield 2 sequel. The Nintendo Switch title is now on track to becoming the second-highest grossing game in the entire franchise, after all.

Pokemon Unite release date or shadow drop

Despite being announced in June 2020, there is still a lot we don’t know about Pokemon’s team-based mobile title. The MOBA-lite release has had a slow drip of information. In January, there was even a closed-beta in Asia.

Most reports point to an early 2021 launch, so the 25th anniversary event would be the perfect time to do a media blowout about the actual release date. At the very least, we are due for some more footage and information.

Who knows, we might even get a shadow drop release and get to play it on Pokemon Day. Although, based on the community’s reaction to the debut trailer, the Japanese creators may wait until March to make any further updates.

Classic Pokemon games on Switch

How is it 2021 and we still don’t have every single classic Pokemon on the Nintendo Switch? The eShop’s Virtual Console has been disappointing, to say the least. But given how important the Game Freak RPGs are, it seems like a no-brainer.

In 2020, there was a “rumor” that leaked online stating that we would be getting a Pokemon compilation release similar to Super Mario All Stars. This was pretty unfounded, and even debunked by several sources at the time.

But that doesn’t necessarily rule out Nintendo adding the classic titles to its digital shop. It’s time for Trainers to finally get easy access to previous Generations without having to dig up the dusty Game Boy under their beds.

Pokemon Go

Since its release in 2016, Niantic’s Go has helped introduce Pokemon to a whole new generation of fans. More importantly, the game captivated adults players who were able to live their fantasies out of being a Trainer catching ‘mon in the real world.

Pokemon Day will mark the hit mobile title’s fifth anniversary, so surely it will get something revealed. In January, dataminers uncovered code that seemed to point to a recurring subscription that could be eventually implemented in the future.

We know not everyone is thrilled about that prospect, but who knows – it might actually be cool if done right. Raids could certainly use an overhaul (online matchmaking would be perfect during these times).

So there you go, those are Dexerto’s six gaming related picks that could be announced during Pokemon Day 2021. Of course, it’s all pure speculation, and there are only so many things that Game Freak can actually announce.

Regardless of what is unveiled, it’s important that fans remember to keep their expectations in check. You can’t be disappointed if you don’t expect anything. Most importantly, have fun. It’s been a great 25 years of catching ’em all, and we can’t wait for more.