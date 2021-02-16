Logo
5 features a Pokemon Diamond & Pearl remake will need

Published: 16/Feb/2021 16:50

by James Busby
Diamond & Pearl
The Pokemon Company

Pokemon 25

The Pokemon community is abuzz with Diamond & Pearl remake leaks, so we’ve covered five things we want to see added to the Sinnoh titles. 

While Pokemon trainers around the world continue to battle and trade their favorite critters in Sword & Shield, many players are hungry for what awaits them. So far, the only official news we have regarding a new game in 2021 is that of Pokemon Snap. However, there have been rumblings online about a Diamond & Pearl remake. 

Rumors surrounding the 2006 title have been cropping up since last year, but The Pokemon Company has yet to make an announcement. Of course, this has led to numerous leaks and poorly-edited fakes appearing in the wild. There have even been numerous fan-made creations that have cropped up in games like Minecraft. 

While there may be no solid news about the Diamond & Pearl remakes, that hasn’t stopped us from taking a look at five things we wish to see from the supposed remakes.

5. Inclusion of difficulty options

The Pokemon Company / Game Freak
The Pokemon Company
Pokemon Black & White 2 were the first games to introduce a standardized difficulty system.

From EXP. Shares that level up all your party Pokemon to battle indicators that show which moves will be effective, there’s no denying that Pokemon games have gotten easier over the years. While Pokemon has always been marketed as a child-friendly series, it is also one that has a great deal of depth. You only have to take a brief gander at ranked play to see how competitive things can get. 

Of course, expecting the same level of difficulty from Diamond & Pearl’s various in-game NPCs is verging on the ridiculous, but that doesn’t mean they can’t be devoid of a challenge. A difficulty option would give every player a choice, allowing both casual and hardcore fans to enjoy their adventure the way they want. Whether the Diamond & Pearl remakes will include this option remains to be seen, but we have our fingers crossed.

4. More end-game content

Wild Area
The Pokemon Company
The Wild Area is one way to give Pokemon trainers more content to dive into,

While catching the post-game Legendaries and taking part in Diamond & Pearl’s Battle Tower was fun, it would be great if there was more to do outside of jumping into online matches. Let us rechallenge gym leaders or take part in various mini-games both solo or with trainers online. 

Another addition that would help freshen up Diamond & Pearl’s end-game is the addition of the Wild Area. Sword & Shield’s vast open-world segments were arguably one of the best features, so it would be great to have segments where we go on Raids and catch various Pokemon.

3. Better battle animations

Pokemon / Nintendo
The Pokemon Company
The current battle animations could do with a serious overhaul.

Despite the Switch offering much higher performance, many Pokemon fans were left disappointed by Sword & Shield’s stilted battle animations. In fact, the majority of moves see Pokemon simply sitting on the spot, unleashing attacks that offer little to no impact. The defending Pokemon then simply stands there and takes the incoming hit as if it were nothing more than a gentle tap to the face. 

This comes after Producer Junichi Masuda famously stated that Game Freak were creating Sword & Shield “with much higher fidelity with higher quality animations.” Well, outside of Dynamax battles this doesn’t seem to ring all that true. Not only do Sword & Shield’s battle animations look dated, they also lack any weight when they actually connect. This makes Pokemon battles look static and devoid of any excitement. 

Both Pokemon Stadium and Pokemon Battle Revolution demonstrated just how beautiful these battles could be. Monsters actually ran up to their opponent, while moves had unique animations that both staggered and knocked back their foe. We’re not asking for a complete overhaul of the iconic turn-based battle system, but we are hoping Diamond & Pearl makes battles feel more fluid.

2. The National Dex

Pokedex
TorinoGT
The National Pokedex cut was one of the biggest controversies to come from Sword & Shield.

Perhaps the biggest complaint of the most recent Pokemon generation was the omission of the National Dex. While Gamefreak has helped alleviate this issue with the addition of the Isle of Armor and Crown Tundra expansions, it still didn’t go down well with fans. After all, not being able to trade over your most prized Pokemon is a mighty blow for trainers that want to catch ‘em all. 

It’s hoped that the Diamond & Pearl remakes will enable players to trade Pokemon to and from the previous games. Sinnoh Pokemon were greatly unrepresented in the Galar region and only a handful returned as part of the game’s DLC, so it’s hoped the rumored remake will avoid this issue.

1. Return to Kanto

Pallet Town
The Pokemon Company / Game Freak
Kanto is the most popular region in Pokemon history.

Pokemon Gold and Silver are some of the most popular games in the Pokemon series. Not only did the second generation introduce a plethora of new mechanics, they also enabled players to revisit the Kanto region. The exhilarating feeling of beating Johto’s Gyms and Elite Four, only to find you have a whole other region to battle in was incredibly exciting. 

This feature is certainly plausible, given Sinnoh is located just north of Kanto. There’s also the fact that Let’s Go Pikachu and Eevee share a lot of similarities to Sword & Shield’s current game engine, so many Kanto assets could be reused in the Diamond & Pearl remake. It’s certainly an exciting prospect and one that would make a lot of trainers happy. 

So, there you have it, five things we want to see from the Diamond & Pearl remakes. Make sure you check out our dedicated Pokemon hub for all the latest news and updates.

10 tips on how to be a good teammate in Apex Legends

Published: 16/Feb/2021 16:45

by Theo Salaun
Apex Legends Season 8
Respawn Entertainment

Apex Legends is as team-based a battle royale as they get, so it’s worth reinforcing exactly how players can be the best teammate possible and make lives a little easier.

From choosing a character to capitalizing on abilities in combat, practically everything in Apex Legends is dictated by team synergy. Whether you’re dropping in with randoms or playing with friends, players should remember the basic tenets of teamwork. 

We’ve therefore put together 10 commandments for being a good team player and helping your squad be as cohesive as possible.

Respawn Entertainment
Apex Legends has 15 different characters you can select from in Season 7.

1. Be flexible about Legend selection

The starting point for every match finds three squad members choosing between the game’s 16 Legends in a randomized order. Don’t be a stickler, understand that people can have the same main as you and have a few characters you’re comfortable playing if your favorite gets taken. 

There’s no need to cause conflict before a match starts with your teammates, it’ll always reduce your chances of coming away with the victory.

2. Communicate (preferably on voice chat)

The most crucial commandment of them all: whether through pings or voice chat, talk to your team. This will allow you to adapt to their playstyles and best succeed in your engagements by determining ideal rotations. Apex has an extremely good ping system – so make the most of it!

The best is to both call out enemy locations on the microphone and with pings, but either is better than neither.

P.S. If you’re on mic, don’t play loud music in the background, and remember to mute yourself when a mom or roommate starts yelling at you.

3. Drop as a team

Everyone can make suggestions for drop location, but, ultimately, majority or jumpmaster rules—so be ready to follow their lead and don’t land miles away just because you like a different spot.

Respawn Entertainment
Teams that drop together, win together.

Conversely, while you should drop with your team, you shouldn’t drop on top of each other to the point that you’re splitting Supply Crates (unless absolutely necessary).

4. Don’t quit on your squad

Don’t quit just because you didn’t get your favorite Legend, and absolutely do not quit if you’ve been killed but your respawn banner is still retrievable. Never count out your squad, there’s always the chance they pop-off and carry you to a victory.

5. Don’t spam pings

Pinging is very useful, but spamming is not. Whether it’s a drop spot, needed ammo, or a Respawn Beacon, don’t be the nuisance that makes life a cluttered nightmare for your teammates (especially if they’re in combat). And if you act too needy, just be aware that your teammates may be driven to act like Reddit’s ‘bailey_kerr’ in this clip.

After five minutes of hearing he needs ammo I had had enough from ApexOutlands

6. Sharing is caring

Your team is as strong as its weakest link, so be sure to ping loot for teammates (especially early on) and drop needed ammo, shields, and meds when you can spare some. It’s never a good idea to leave one of your teammates to use their fists in a gunfight, it’s not very likely they’ll come out on top.

7. Don’t go Rambo

Just like you shouldn’t drop solo just because you like another location, don’t try and be the hero who spontaneously runs off from their team to push an engagement or separate area by yourself. Instead, ping or communicate your intentions so your unit can move as one.

The exception to this rule: if your teammates can’t be revived and want to run it back, you can throw caution to the wind, forget placement and go Rambo in their honor.

8. Practice safe revives

Reviving a downed teammate is an obvious priority, but you should do so smartly by clearing the area of threats, healing or shielding up, and then reviving them. To be clear, do not waste time looking for a better stock while your squadmate is still downed.

Below, Feest Mode demonstrates a great way of buying yourself some time using nades before reviving a teammate.

P.S. Even when downed, you can contribute by pinging enemies your team may not be able to see, or by providing some knockdown shield cover.

9. Treat your fallen comrades with respect

If your teammate has fully died and you’ve successfully brought their banner to a Respawn Beacon, one of two situations will arise: 1) They’ll respawn near enough to their death box to get their loot back, or 2) their box is too far and they’re dropping in with no gear.

In the former, be normal and don’t loot their goodies before they get back (unless you’re in critical need). In the latter, ping nearby loot for them or, worst comes to worst, drop whatever weapon, ammo, shields, and meds you can afford to hold them over.

10. Respect dibs

Just be courteous and don’t steal items a teammate has already dibbed. The game makes dibs obvious through the in-game ping system, so this should be pretty easy to follow. 

If you follow these simple rules, you will soon discover that basic human decency makes for a better playing experience with more rewarding interactions. 