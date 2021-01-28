 Pokemon community mindblown over Ash Ketchum father theory - Dexerto
Pokemon community mindblown over Ash Ketchum father theory

Published: 28/Jan/2021 1:15

by Brent Koepp
Screenshot of Pokemon protagonist Ash Ketchum next to mysterious man.
Game Freak / The Pokemon Company

A Pokemon fan went viral after sharing their wild theory about Ash Ketchum’s father. The out-there idea about the anime protagonist is surprisingly wholesome. 

For millions of 90s children, Ash Ketchum was the face of the Pokemon franchise. The determined trainer was the star of the anime series which made its debut in 1997. Even 23 seasons later, the hero still is the main protagonist of animated adaptation.

One of the show’s biggest mysteries is the 10 year-old’s father who has only been mentioned in passing over the years. One fan’s viral theory about the Pallet Town parent, however, blew the community’s mind.

Screenshot of Pokemon protagonist Ash Ketchum next to his Mom.
Game Freak / The Pokemon Company
So far not a lot is known about Ash Ketchum’s father.

Pokemon fan’s wild theory about Ash’s father

Little information exists about Ketchum’s father, so the topic often sparks theories within the community. One fan posted a wholesome take involving Team Rocket – and the community is loving it.

According to user ‘Serperior98′ on the r/Pokemon subreddit, Ash father could be none other than one of the series’ most notorious villains. “There’s no real evidence for it, but I love the theory that Giovanni is really Ash’s dad,” the user wrote.

The reasoning? According to the fan, the loving father just wants to keep tabs on their child: “He asked Jesse and James to steal Pikachu (knowing they’re too incompetent to actually succeed) as a means for him to have eyes on Ash and get constant reports on his progress.”

Screenshot of Pokemon fan explaining wild Ash Ketchum fat

Many in the community loved the idea, such as one user who exclaimed, “I like that one a lot.” A fan of the series replied, “I always knew they are more like friendly rivals than actual enemies.” Another joked, “It’s all coming together now.”

Screenshot of Pokemon fans reacting to Ash theory.

Of course, the theory is a bit of a stretch, and not everyone was buying it. Several fans pointed out the amount of times Ash and his friends were put in situations of actual harm and even potential death. Still, the concept is pretty damn wholesome.

The thread kicked off a discussion that led to some other bizarre theories being posted, one even involving time travel. “There was this theory that James was actually Ash, he time traveled back with the help of a Legendary Pokemon to watch over himself and not mess up his life like he did,” one person wrote.

Speaking of Ketchum’s dad, the elusive parent will supposedly be referenced in the upcoming Secrets of the Jungle film set to hit theaters in the West sometime in 2021. For now, the young protagonist’s family lineage is still shrouded in mystery.

Mythbuster’s Adam Savage perfectly recreates Kratos’ Axe from God of War

Published: 28/Jan/2021 0:26

by Tanner Pierce
Sony/Adam Savage

As a part of his ‘One Day Builds’ series, Adam Savage of Mythbusters fame perfectly recreated the Leviathan Axe from God of War (2018) as a present for his nephew on Christmas. 

Even though the game is about to be three years old this April, God of War is still somehow touching the hearts of fans, content creators and general celebrities across the world. In fact, i’s so influential that it’s now reached former Mythbusters hosts.

Adam Savage, who hosted the aforementioned show for many years and now runs his own YouTube channel, recently recreated the Leviathan Axe from the hit Sony Santa Monica-helmed game as a part of his One Day Build series.

Adam Savage
Adam Savage, formally of Mythbusters, recreated the axe from God of War as a part of his One Day Builds show on YouTube.

The program, which Savage has kept up for several years now, tasks the former Mythbuster with creating cool pop culture projects within the span of a single day as accurately as he can – and it’s safe to say that he hit the nail on the head with this one.

Over the course of the hour-long video, which was shortened for time constraints, Savage shows exactly how he made the axe, from cutting and shaping the wood to the formation of the blade, all the way down to the painting, which seemed to be the finishing touch that gave it a hyperrealistic look.

For the blade, no metal was used. Instead, he opted for a special kind of foam called Sintra, which is light, durable, flexible, and “perfect for cosplaying,” according to Savage. This was more than likely done for safety reasons – if it was made out of metal, it would probably be classified as a full-blown weapon and banned at potential conventions, regardless of how sharp it actually was.

The result of the whole process is an axe that looks like it was ripped right out of the game – and to say that it’s impressive is an understatement. Here’s hoping that Adam makes more of these game weapons in the future, because if this is anything to go by, then one can only imagine what he could do with other iconic video game artifacts.