Pokemon anime fans have taken to social media, to break down why Pokemon Horizons’ Liko is a better protagonist than Ash Ketchum.

Pokemon Horizons has been growing in popularity as new seasons continue to be released on Netflix. There have been plenty of audience growing pains while getting used to the new cast of characters, but fans have warmed up to the clumsy, awkward new heroine Liko.

While Ash Ketchum was known for his brash determination and air-headed confidence, Liko is more unsure of herself. Fans have come together to discuss this personality change in a post on X shared by Pokeferlax, who challenged fans to share Liko’s best qualities.

The poster stated, “In what ways specifically would you say Liko is a BETTER protagonist than Ash Ketchum? Fans have been quick to respond.

Many Pokemon anime enthusiasts have remarked on Liko’s down-to-earth personality and her tendency to be more introspective than the previous main protagonist. One reader commented, “From a storytelling standpoint, I enjoy how in some moments Liko does a bit of introspection and observation. Through this, I feel more invested in her and the characters around her.”

Others remarked on Liko’s anxiety, and how her journey to build self-confidence makes her relatable, with one commenter saying, “Personally, I just think Liko is more relatable for me and people like me often second-guess themselves or just have a hard time finding a way to interact in their own ways in the world. Meanwhile, Ash, while more outgoing, can seem a bit unapproachable sometimes.”

Fans also noted that Liko’s lack of recklessness and shy tendencies make her a more endearing character.

While most comments have highlighted Liko’s best traits, a few Pokemon anime fans still aren’t sold on Ash’s replacement. One stated, “She isn’t” in response to the original poster’s question.

For many, saying goodbye to Ash wasn’t easy, and it has been hard to make the transition into the next era of the long-standing animated series.

Despite this, most appear to feel positive about Liko’s role as a lead character. Many have cited her backstory, maturity, and character development as major improvements that have made Pokemon Horizons enjoyable to watch.

While Liko’s journey is far from over, it is clear Pokemon anime fans are invested in seeing what she does next.