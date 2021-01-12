 Early Pokemon concept shows Ash almost had a different design - Dexerto
Pokemon

Early Pokemon concept shows Ash almost had a different design

Published: 12/Jan/2021 23:00

by Brent Koepp
Screenshot of Ash Ketchum in Pokemon Black & White anime.
Game Freak / The Pokemon Company

Pokemon Anime

Concept art from the 90s posted online shows that Pokemon protagonist Ash Ketchum could have had a different design. Early drawings show the character with a completely different hat.

While Ash Ketchum was not technically a part of the original RPG series by Game Freak, the determined protagonist quickly became the face of Pokemon after the anime launched in 1997.

Early concept art posted online reveals that the iconic hero had a different look. The character’s signature League hat could have been Pikachu-themed instead to match the loveable yellow mascot.

Screenshot of Pokemon Anime protagonist Ash Ketchum design changes over the years.
The Pokemon Company / Reddit:
Ash Ketchum’s hat has had slight changes over the years.

Ash Ketchum’s original Pokemon designs

Designed by Ken Sugimori and Atsuko Nishida, Ash Ketchum’s look has undergone several changes each generation. However, one thing that has remained fairly consistent is his iconic League cap.

Early concept art posted by Twitter user ‘Arkeus88’ showed the character with a different hat design. “I love looking at concept art to see what could’ve been. Imagine an alternate universe where Ash had a lightning symbol hat,” they wrote, alongside the concepts.

The protagonist’s attires appears to have different versions in his early design. Interestingly, his cap also had various symbols. Fans reacting to the concept speculated as to whether the lightning bolt was a nod to his Electric-type starter Pokemon, Pikachu.

While Ash’s hat has changed colors and symbols over the years, it always remained as the Pokemon League cap. So it’s neat to see how in early drawings the head attire could have been tied to monster types – or something else all together.

This isn’t the only interesting fact to surface in recent years about the protagonist. In December 2020, Pokemon Historian Dr. Lava posted an interesting tidbit about how Ketchum was originally supposed to grow old with the audience, instead of remaining the same age throughout the years.

With over 23 seasons under its belt, the Pokemon anime has spanned across multiple decades after originally airing in 1997. Its current arc, Journeys, still features iconic protagonist Ash Ketchum after all these years.

In 2020, reports revealed the Game Freak series is the highest-grossing media franchise of all time. Proof that the beloved Nintendo property is as popular as it’s ever been.

Call of Duty

Frustrating Warzone invisibility glitch is back as players rack up free kills

Published: 12/Jan/2021 22:41

by Alan Bernal
call of duty warzone ghost
Activision

Warzone

Call of Duty fans are once again finding a strange glitch in Warzone that’s turning people invisible – frustrating those who have to contend with players abusing the bug in the battle royale.

It’s been a winding road for Warzone players since the game releases. While the developers have given audiences a steady supply of in-game content, expansions, cosmetics, and the like, the battle royale has also been marred by glitches and exploits for a long time.

There’ve been heinous bugs before that give people an easy way to cheat in the game, but there aren’t many that have been so bothersome as those that give people a perfect camouflage to get an advantage in Verdansk.

According to widespread reports among the Warzone player-base, the bug that once turned people invisible is back, and it’s just as frustrating as the exploit found a few weeks prior that essentially had the same effect.

In the clip above, the match winds down to its last dozen contestants and there’s heated action happening around the Torsk Bloc. The only problem being that the player is only hearing someone stomp on the outside, but not actually seeing anyone.

That’s when the player decided to wait for them to push into the threshold and listen for the proper sound queues that would let them know where the threat was. Unfortunately, even though he got a couple of hitmakers on the glitched opponent, they were no match for the unseen target.

attack helicopter warzone call of duty
Activision
Attack Helicopters were disabled from Warzone after it led to another invisibility glitch.

At this point, it’s not clear exactly what’s allowing this exploit to continue existing in Warzone. When it was discovered the first time back at the start of Season 1 in early December, the trick involved using the new Attack Helicopters to gain invisibility, which prompted Raven Software to disable the choppers until the glitch was patched.

This time, however, Raven have yet to comment on the issue or disable anything that may be related to the exploit, so for the time being it’s going to continue to be used until something gets done.

On top of this, there’s another game-breaking glitch that’s returned to Warzone – unlimited stims, which allows players to stay in the gas and get win after win since everyone else eventually ends up dying out in each match.

So consider this a warning if you’re planning on diving down into Verdansk or Rebirth Island anytime soon; things are a bit wild in the battle royale at the moment.