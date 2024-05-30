Ash’s companions get the spotlight in “awesome” Pokemon art

The main Pokemon cartoon may have been all about the adventures of Ash Ketchum, but it’s important to remember the friends he made along the way. Also, we should remember the friends his friends made along the way – namely the many Pokemon that his pals caught over the years.

There are dozens of iconic Pokemon that appeared as companions across multiple seasons, from Brock’s Onix to Misty’s Togepi, and so many more. Pikachu had plenty of the spotlight.

Luckily for fans of these many unsung heroes, an artist called @sindorman has created a gorgeous, pixelated piece of artwork that shows the evolution of Ash’s companions and their Pokemon pals over time.

The nostalgic artwork has already drawn in hundreds of comments, as well as thousands of likes, especially thanks to the fact it shines a light on some of the overlooked companions like May.

Other Pokemon fans in the comments showed their love for the piece, with one saying, “This is so cute. what a throwback.” Another comment adds, “Ayo, love that you included Max and the Pokemon he resonated with.”

It seems the artwork is so nostalgic that it’s even persuading some fans to pick up the classic games again, with one person commenting, “this is really cool! im gonna do a re-run of diamond with dawns team.”

The artwork also seems to be bringing back some of the more painful memories from the Pokemon anime, especially when some of the most beloved Pokemon chose to leave.

A couple of comments highlight this, with one person lamenting, “Man, remembering that Togetic leaving was very sad to see.” Then, another person simply adds, “Togetic flying away 😭😭.”

If this has you thinking back to some of the older Pokemon games, be sure to check out our guides on Pokemon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl, including every Pokemon BDSP Mystery Gift code.