Pokemon community goes nuts after possible Let's Go Sinnoh hint - Dexerto

A viral tweet from The Pokemon Company sent fans of the Game Freak RPG into a frenzy after some believed it was a hint about the long-rumored Diamond & Pearl remakes. Is the Sinnoh reimagining a Let’s Go sequel?

Over the last two years, rumors about a Diamond & Pearl remake have been inescapable. As we inch closer to Pokemon Day on February 27, the hype surrounding the 2006 titles has never been greater, as many believe the project to be a foregone conclusion.

A social media post from The Pokemon Company’s official Twitter account, however, had fans worried that the Gen IV reimagining would be a Let’s Go release instead. The panic became such a frenzy that Sinnoh began trending on Twitter worldwide.

Sinnoh tweet sparks panic from Pokemon fans

In 2018, Game Freak reimagined the Kanto region in the form of Let’s Go Pikachu & Eevee. The Nintendo Switch titles removed Wild Area battles and put a greater emphasis on catch mechanics. The RPG was meant to draw in Pokemon Go players to the mainline series. The project has been divisive as some fans argue its difficulty was too easy.

The community was shocked then when the official Pokemon Twitter account tweeted out a 25th-anniversary countdown message on February 23 that referred to both Diamond & Pearl and Let’s Go in the same sentence. “Let’s go, Sinnoh! Turtwig, Chimchar, and Piplup are preparing for #PokemonDay—it’s only 4 days away!”

While the social media post could have been purely coincidental, the phrasing of “Let’s go” immediately caught the eye of fans who believed it to be a reference to the 2018 Gen I remakes. As a result, #Sinnoh immediately began to trend on the platform as the tweet quickly went viral.

Let's go, Sinnoh! Turtwig, Chimchar and Piplup are preparing for #PokemonDay—it's only 4 days away! pic.twitter.com/607ObX4uML — Pokémon (@Pokemon) February 23, 2021

“Please don’t be let’s go. Please don’t be let’s go. Please don’t be let’s go,” a player wrote in reaction. “That doesn’t sound like remakes it sounds like a gen 4 let’s go oh no,” another user jokingly replied. Other fans panicked over the social media post. “NO, you WILL NOT. Listen here, if you guys decide to turn this game into a let’s go remake instead of a true remaster I WILL CRY PLEASE NO,” someone else said. One follower even exclaimed, “This remake better not be a sh**ty let’s go game. If it’s a let’s go game, you just wasted this remake.”

Adding fuel to the fire, it was also discovered on February 23 that Nintendo had gotten a new certificate for the Poke Ball Plus peripheral released for the Let’s Go titles in 2018. While it’s not uncommon for companies to update recertification, user ‘Pixelpar’ pointed out that it also had testing done for the controller. “Periodic testing needs to be done (at a minimum) once per year. If a material change is made then the production batch needs retesting. This means it’s either a reprint or a new version,” they explained.

Looks like the Poké Ball Plus is getting a reprint. 🤔 pic.twitter.com/qWKkb6do4w — Pixelpar (@pixelpar) February 23, 2021

Popular rumor account Centro Pokemon commented on the frenzy, stating that they still expect a traditional Diamond & Pearl remake. “It’s funny to see the Pokémon community panic, however, our expectations remain the same; we don’t expect DP remakes to be a ‘Let’s Go’ game.” The publication then wrote, “However, Let’s Go is not dead. It will likely come back in the future, maybe in a much different way than you’re expecting.”

It's funny to see the Pokémon community panic, however our expectations remain the same; we don't expect DP remakes to be a 'Let's Go' game. However, Let's Go is not dead. It will likely come back in the future, maybe in a much different way than you're expecting. https://t.co/PPmfwRxgzd — Centro Pokémon LEAKS (@CentroLeaks) February 23, 2021

So what’s to make of all this? We know that in January, Nintendo created a Diamond & Pearl subdomain, and set it live for a few minutes before disabling it after fans discovered it. On February 22, there was a leak claiming a Let’s Go sequel was going to be announced alongside a Gen IV remake. Although updated reports claimed to debunk that. All signs point towards some form of a Sinnoh title in the works.

The new murmurings of Let’s Go can not be ignored, however. At the end of the day, fans should just drop expectations. In fact, expect nothing at all – that way, there is no disappointment. The 25th anniversary is only a few days away at this point, so we will soon find out what Game Freak is actually working on. The rumors and hype have gotten so out of control that it’s best to take everything with a grain of salt until we get an official announcement

One thing is for certain though – many in the community do not want Diamond & Pearl to be a Let’s Go release. While the 2018 switch titles were divisive, to say the least, it appears a lot of fans would rather have a mainline RPG similar to Sword & Shield rather than the catch-oriented projects. Just the slight mention of its title next to Sinnoh was enough to cause panic. Pokemon Day is going to be one heck of a ride, that is for sure