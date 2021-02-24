 Pokemon community goes nuts after possible Let's Go Sinnoh hint - Dexerto
Pokemon community goes nuts after possible Let’s Go Sinnoh hint

Published: 24/Feb/2021 0:46

by Brent Koepp
Screenshot of Pokemon Lets Go Pikachu protagonist next to Diamond & Pearl Legendary Palkia.
Game Freak / The Pokemon Company

A viral tweet from The Pokemon Company sent fans of the Game Freak RPG into a frenzy after some believed it was a hint about the long-rumored Diamond & Pearl remakes. Is the Sinnoh reimagining a Let’s Go sequel?

Over the last two years, rumors about a Diamond & Pearl remake have been inescapable. As we inch closer to Pokemon Day on February 27, the hype surrounding the 2006 titles has never been greater, as many believe the project to be a foregone conclusion.

A social media post from The Pokemon Company’s official Twitter account, however, had fans worried that the Gen IV reimagining would be a Let’s Go release instead. The panic became such a frenzy that Sinnoh began trending on Twitter worldwide.

Screenshot of shocked Pikachu from Pokemon Lets Go Eevee & Pikachu.
Game Freak / The Pokemon Company
Pokemon fans were shocked when an official tweet used Let’s Go and Sinnoh in the same sentence.

Sinnoh tweet sparks panic from Pokemon fans

In 2018, Game Freak reimagined the Kanto region in the form of Let’s Go Pikachu & Eevee. The Nintendo Switch titles removed Wild Area battles and put a greater emphasis on catch mechanics. The RPG was meant to draw in Pokemon Go players to the mainline series. The project has been divisive as some fans argue its difficulty was too easy.

The community was shocked then when the official Pokemon Twitter account tweeted out a 25th-anniversary countdown message on February 23 that referred to both Diamond & Pearl and Let’s Go in the same sentence. “Let’s go, Sinnoh! Turtwig, Chimchar, and Piplup are preparing for #PokemonDay—it’s only 4 days away!”

While the social media post could have been purely coincidental, the phrasing of “Let’s go” immediately caught the eye of fans who believed it to be a reference to the 2018 Gen I remakes. As a result, #Sinnoh immediately began to trend on the platform as the tweet quickly went viral.

“Please don’t be let’s go. Please don’t be let’s go. Please don’t be let’s go,” a player wrote in reaction. “That doesn’t sound like remakes it sounds like a gen 4 let’s go oh no,” another user jokingly replied. Other fans panicked over the social media post. “NO, you WILL NOT. Listen here, if you guys decide to turn this game into a let’s go remake instead of a true remaster I WILL CRY PLEASE NO,” someone else said. One follower even exclaimed, “This remake better not be a sh**ty let’s go game. If it’s a let’s go game, you just wasted this remake.”

Screenshot of Pokemon fans in a frenzy over Pokemon Sinnoh Lets Go tweet.

Adding fuel to the fire, it was also discovered on February 23 that Nintendo had gotten a new certificate for the Poke Ball Plus peripheral released for the Let’s Go titles in 2018. While it’s not uncommon for companies to update recertification, user ‘Pixelpar’ pointed out that it also had testing done for the controller. “Periodic testing needs to be done (at a minimum) once per year. If a material change is made then the production batch needs retesting. This means it’s either a reprint or a new version,” they explained.

Popular rumor account Centro Pokemon commented on the frenzy, stating that they still expect a traditional Diamond & Pearl remake. “It’s funny to see the Pokémon community panic, however, our expectations remain the same; we don’t expect DP remakes to be a ‘Let’s Go’ game.” The publication then wrote, “However, Let’s Go is not dead. It will likely come back in the future, maybe in a much different way than you’re expecting.”

So what’s to make of all this? We know that in January, Nintendo created a Diamond & Pearl subdomain, and set it live for a few minutes before disabling it after fans discovered it. On February 22, there was a leak claiming a Let’s Go sequel was going to be announced alongside a Gen IV remake. Although updated reports claimed to debunk that. All signs point towards some form of a Sinnoh title in the works.

The new murmurings of Let’s Go can not be ignored, however. At the end of the day, fans should just drop expectations. In fact, expect nothing at all – that way, there is no disappointment. The 25th anniversary is only a few days away at this point, so we will soon find out what Game Freak is actually working on. The rumors and hype have gotten so out of control that it’s best to take everything with a grain of salt until we get an official announcement

One thing is for certain though – many in the community do not want Diamond & Pearl to be a Let’s Go release. While the 2018 switch titles were divisive, to say the least, it appears a lot of fans would rather have a mainline RPG similar to Sword & Shield rather than the catch-oriented projects. Just the slight mention of its title next to Sinnoh was enough to cause panic. Pokemon Day is going to be one heck of a ride, that is for sure

How to watch PlayStation’s next State of Play event: PS5 games, start time, more

Published: 24/Feb/2021 2:50

by Brad Norton
PlayStation State of Play
Sony

Sony’s next major State of Play event is on the horizon as the PlayStation nation is in store for “deep dives” on a wide array of upcoming titles. From when it all kicks off to what we can expect, here’s everything there is to know.

With a lack of physical events in 2021, gaming industry juggernauts have turned to online events to break the latest news. Hot off the heels of Nintendo’s latest Direct event, Sony is next in line for a huge showcase.

State of Play broadcasts have ranged from smaller indie events to blockbuster hardware reveals. This time around, Sony appears set to focus on upcoming PS4 and PS5 titles.

There were just four State of Play events through 2020 and each focused on major developments for the PlayStation brand. You won’t want to miss the next livestream; here’s how you can tune in.

Ratchet and Clank gameplay PS5
Sony
Ratchet & Clank Rift Apart could be a big focus throughout this State of Play.

When is Sony’s next State of Play event?

Sony locked in dates for the next State of Play event in a February 23 announcement. It’s all set to go live on Thursday, February 25 at 2 PM PT / 5 PM ET / 10 PM GMT.

While no exact duration was announced, Sony expects the upcoming broadcast to run for roughly “30 minutes or so.”

No different from previous events, this State of Play will be streamed live across the official PlayStation YouTube and Twitch channels. We’ve embedded the stream below for your convenience.

Sony confirms State of Play details

While no specific titles were mentioned, Sony confirmed that 10 games will be in focus throughout the upcoming stream. These games will range from indie titles, to third-party developments, and even brand new game announcements.

The event won’t fixate solely on PS5 releases either. A number of the titles on display are coming to both PS4 & PS5, they confirmed in a recent blog post.

There also won’t be an emphasis on “PlayStation hardware or business-focused updates” throughout the stream; this State of Play is about upcoming games.

Horizon Forbidden West gameplay
Sony
It could be too early for new information on Horizon Forbidden West.

What to expect from the next State of Play event?

Almost a quarter of the way through the year already, Sony still has a long list of titles set for the coming nine months. It’s safe to assume this State of Play could provide new looks at Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart, Deathloop, and even Returnal.

It’s likely too early for any considerable updates on the likes of Horizon Forbidden West or the God of War sequel, however. 

With new games set to be revealed though, anything is possible.

We’re yet to hear from Bend Studio, Santa Monica Studio is rumored to be working on a second project, and of course, Naughty Dog has been relatively quiet since the release of The Last of Us Part II. It’s possible we finally see the multiplayer update in action, along with a potential PS5 port.