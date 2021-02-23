Logo
Pokemon

Pokemon Sword & Shield player has instant regret after epic Shiny fail

Published: 23/Feb/2021 1:13

by Brent Koepp
Screenshot of Mr Peony in Sword & Shield Crown Tundra DLC next to Shiny Venusaur in Pokemon Lets Go.
Game Freak / The Pokemon Company

Share

Pokemon Sword & Shield

A Pokemon Sword & Shield player faced their worst nightmare when a  single wrong move led to them failing to catch a rare Shiny ‘mon.

Ever since its introduction into the series in 1999, Shiny Pokemon have been every player’s greatest obsession. The alternative form transforms characters into a new color scheme, and features boosted stats.

One Trainer’s surprise encounter in Sword & Shield ended in disaster after the fan’s attempt to catch the rare variant backfired and exploded in their face – literally.

Screenshot of Pokemon Sword & Shield Shiny fail.
Game Freak / Twitch: ElleBelleChan
Sometimes a picture says a thousand words.

Pokemon Sword & Shield player loses chance at Shiny

For as long as Shiny ‘mon have existed, one of the most popular strategies for catching them is using False Swipe. If your level is high enough, the move guarantees to lower your opponent’s life to one health point without knocking it out.

However, the strategy doesn’t always work, depending on the creature. This is what happened to Sword & Shield player ‘KingOfTheHlll’ who uploaded a video of their tragic encounter with Gen IV Poison-type Stunky to the r/PokemonSwordAndShield subreddit.

“Join me on my pain,” the fan wrote. The clip showed his Trainer using False Swipe on the Shiny ‘mon, only for the pesky skunk to immediately use Explosion to end the battle. To add salt to the wound, the Sinnoh Pokemon was a square Shiny – the best you can get.

Join me on my pain from PokemonSwordAndShield

The Pokemon community felt the player’s pain as the False Swipe strategy is a pretty understandable mistake. “It hurts, we’ve all been there. There will be another Stanky Cat in your future, and you shall catch it!” a user replied. Another fan wrote, “don’t be so hard on yourself man, it happens to the best of us. Keep hunting, good look.”

Screenshot of Pokemon players sympathetic to Sword & Shield Shiny fail.

One Trainer pointed out where the player went wrong: “Shoulda quick balled it.” The topic creator responded, “I have been thinking that aaall day long.”

Screenshot of Pokemon fans reacting to Shiny fail.

While False Swipe and moves like Sleep and Paralyze are pretty solid strategies, some Pokemon are equipped with Explosion – which requires you to act quick. In cases like these, throwing a Quick Ball or Repeat Ball is the better course of action (and a Master Ball if it’s a Legendary).

Although the situation was a painful moment for the player, if nothing else it at least serves as a good lesson for the rest of the community. It’s important to always know which moves the ‘mon has when going to hunting for its rare variant.

Call of Duty

Cold War Season 2 free multiplayer & Outbreak week: dates, maps & modes, more

Published: 23/Feb/2021 0:40

by Tanner Pierce
Activision

Share

Black Ops Cold War

Treyarch has officially announced a brand-new free access week for both Black Ops Cold War’s multiplayer and its upcoming Outbreak mode, a large-scale Zombies experience set in the Ural Mountains. 

If you don’t own Black Ops Cold War but are intrigued by what the brand-new Outbreak mode has to offer, then Treyarch has the perfect deal for you.

In a bit of an unprecedented move, Activision has announced that not only are players getting a free access week for the game’s multiplayer, but the new Outbreak mode will be included when it launches as well. Here’s everything you need to know about it, including when it’ll be live and plenty more.

Multiplayer free access maps and modes

Activision
Black Ops Cold War’s free access weekend will include the new Outbreak mode, Gun Game, and more.

A ton from Black Ops Cold War’s multiplayer will be available during the free access week. Four maps will be on offer, including the new map Apocalypse, which is coming with Season 2.

In addition, a selection of modes will also be available, including the new Gun Game mode which tasks players with progressing through 20-tiers of different weapons.

Maps

  • Apocalypse
  • Nuketown ’84
  • Cartel
  • Sanatorium

Modes

  • Team Deathmatch
  • Domination
  • Gun Game
  • Apocalypse 24/7 (TDM, Hardpoint, Domination, Kill Confirmed)
  • Gunfight Blueprints
  • Face Off

If more maps or modes get announced for the multiplayer, we’ll update this list accordingly.

Zombies free access content

Activision
In addition to Outbreak, PS4 and PS5 players will also have access to Onslaught.

On the Zombies side of things, the main star of the show is Outbreak, the large-scale experience set on modified versions of Fireteam maps. Players will have everything at their disposal, including all the vehicles, perks, ammo mods, weapons, etc. just like everyone else.

If you’re on PlayStation consoles, you’ll also be able to try out Onslaught mode, which is the smaller-scale Zombies experience on the game’s multiplayer maps. The new map Apocalypse will be available in this mode as well.

Black Ops Cold War free access week dates and time

According to Treyarch, the free access week will last from Thursday, February 25 at 10 am PT (1 pm ET) to Thursday, March 4 at 10 am PT (1 pm ET).

If that first date sounds familiar, that’s because it’s the first day of Season 2. Meaning that free players will pretty much be able to start enjoying Season 2 content at the same time as those who own the full game.

It’s also been confirmed that Double XP will be running from the start of Season 2, all the way to March 1, 2021, and, of course, free access players will also be able to take advantage of that.

How to download Black Ops Cold War’s free access week

Activision
Players will be able to download the free access week on their respective storefronts.

Treyarch has confirmed that players will be able to download the application for the free access week on their respective digital storefronts.

Unfortunately, download links for the application are not live yet and it’s unknown whether or not players will be able to download it early. Once the links become available, we’ll update this piece with instructions.