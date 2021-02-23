Pokemon leaker claims Let’s Go sequel will be announced alongside Diamond & Pearl remakes

Pokemon fans are already excited about rumors that Diamond and Pearl remakes are on the way, but now a leaker is also claiming a Let’s Go sequel is in the works too.

Pokemon fans could potentially have a lot to look forward to this year.

Pokemon Go events are popping up left, right, and center, and there are rumors that Diamond and Pearl remakes are in the works and will be officially announced sometime in 2021.

However, according to a leaker named Dark Ho-Oh, that’s not all that’s coming: according to the insider, a sequel to the dual-release Let’s Go games is on the way, too, and it will run alongside the Diamond and Pearl remakes.

“Pokemon Let’s Go: Catching will be announced soon,” wrote Dark Ho-Oh. “I can’t give too much away, but it will be revealed very soon!”

Naturally, his post got lots of fans excited. However, some were concerned it could mean the Pokemon Diamond and Pearl remakes might be delayed.

Fortunately, it seems like that isn’t the case. “[Pokemon Diamond and Pearl] remakes are still happening, but [Pokemon] Let’s Go: Catching will also be revealed,” added Dark Ho-Oh. “Expect a Pokémon direct announcement this week.”

Dark Ho-Oh isn’t the most well-known leaker in the scene. However, KeliosFR, a popular and accurate leaker who runs Pokekalos, liked his posts. His endorsement has led many fans to believe the information is valid.

D/P remakes are still happening but Let’s Go: Catching will also be revealed. Expect a Pokémon direct announcement this week. #PokemonDay #pokemom #nintendo #leak — Dark Ho-Oh (@Regizap) February 22, 2021

It’s all still speculation at this point. However, the signs are promising, and the hype is real. The Diamond and Pearl remakes will probably be the more popular choice among die-hard fans.

Still, a Let’s Go sequel is exciting news, too, and gives players another to immerse themselves in the world of Pokemon.