Logo
Pokemon

Pokemon leaker claims Let’s Go sequel will be announced alongside Diamond & Pearl remakes

Published: 23/Feb/2021 4:49

by Alex Tsiaoussidis
Pokemon Diamond Pearl Let's Go Leak
The Pokemon Company / Nintendo

Share

Pokemon fans are already excited about rumors that Diamond and Pearl remakes are on the way, but now a leaker is also claiming a Let’s Go sequel is in the works too.

Pokemon fans could potentially have a lot to look forward to this year.

Pokemon Go events are popping up left, right, and center, and there are rumors that Diamond and Pearl remakes are in the works and will be officially announced sometime in 2021.

However, according to a leaker named Dark Ho-Oh, that’s not all that’s coming: according to the insider, a sequel to the dual-release Let’s Go games is on the way, too, and it will run alongside the Diamond and Pearl remakes.

Pokemon Diamond Pearl Let's Go Leak
The Pokemon Company
A Pokemon Diamond and Pearl remake would be huge.

“Pokemon Let’s Go: Catching will be announced soon,” wrote Dark Ho-Oh. “I can’t give too much away, but it will be revealed very soon!”

Naturally, his post got lots of fans excited. However, some were concerned it could mean the Pokemon Diamond and Pearl remakes might be delayed.

Fortunately, it seems like that isn’t the case. “[Pokemon Diamond and Pearl] remakes are still happening, but [Pokemon] Let’s Go: Catching will also be revealed,” added Dark Ho-Oh. “Expect a Pokémon direct announcement this week.”

Dark Ho-Oh isn’t the most well-known leaker in the scene. However, KeliosFR, a popular and accurate leaker who runs Pokekalos, liked his posts. His endorsement has led many fans to believe the information is valid.

It’s all still speculation at this point. However, the signs are promising, and the hype is real. The Diamond and Pearl remakes will probably be the more popular choice among die-hard fans. 

Still, a Let’s Go sequel is exciting news, too, and gives players another to immerse themselves in the world of Pokemon.

Overwatch

Is Junker Queen coming to Overwatch 2? Abilities, lore, BlizzConline leaks

Published: 23/Feb/2021 4:20 Updated: 23/Feb/2021 4:23

by Lauren Bergin
Overwatch 2 Junker Queen
Blizzard Entertainment

Share

Overwatch 2

Despite Overwatch 2 being delayed until 2022, fans are still desperate for any glimpses of new characters. One of these is the Junker Queen, who is speculated to be making an appearance in Blizzard’s FPS’ sequel. 

If there’s one thing that Overwatch fans want to see it’s new characters. After Echo was confirmed as the last hero that will be joining the merry band of misfits in the original title, fans were excited to finally get their hands on some new characters in Overwatch 2.

With the game being delayed, however, and characters such as Sojourn seeming pretty far away, fans have pushed Blizzard to introduce one fan-favorite character into the fray.

This is the Junket Queen, whose likeness appears in posters on the Junkertown map and in Wrecking Ball’s origin story. Here’s everything we know about the rebel possibly making an appearance in Overwatch 2.

Who is Junker Queen?

Blizzard EntertainmentThe Junker Queen has only been seen in posters.

Many fans may be unfamiliar with the infamous Aussie rebel, but it’s safe to say that she’s an integral part of the Overwatch story.

Junker Queen was anointed regent of the Junkers due to her insane combat prowess using mech technology. Briefly acquainted with Junkrat and Roadhog, whose terrorist-style stunts included robbing her and blowing up her summer shack, the Queen exiled them from Junkertown and the reason they’re causing so much havoc all around the globe.

One failed association attempt later and the royal rebel is in prime position to become Overwatch 2’s newest character.

Overwatch 2: Junker Queen Rumors

At Blizzcon 2019, Jeff Kaplan and the Overwatch team assured fans that there were a lot of new heroes coming to the game in the future, they didn’t go as far as to mention Junker Queen specifically.

However, Kaplan did say that PvE story and hero missions in Overwatch 2 would include backstory and lore on heroes. This would be the perfect way to introduce the Aussie monarch to the game, as she fits perfectly into Roadhog, Junkrat and even Wrecking Ball’s stories.

However, a February 15 tweet from Overwatch insider Naeri has hinted that creating a fully-fledged version of the Junker Queen may be high on the Overwatch devs lists. Writing that “Jeff Kaplan has big plans for the Junker Queen,” they tease that “maybe she’ll be making full-fledged appearances in Overwatch 2.”

Attached to the tweet are a host of concept art designs by artist C H A M A C H I N E who beautifully brings the character to life.

Junker Queen spotted in BlizzCon 2021 footage?

After a year of radio silence from the devs, an Overwatch 2 deep dive during BlizzCon 2021 might have teased Junker Queen in-game.

In the background of a clip showcasing new AI enemies, fans noticed something rather intriguing. While it wasn’t a full character model, a set of arms and part of a weapon could be made out. These details are something completely new to Overwatch.

Junkertown Queen might be confirmed for Overwatch 2 , this was definitely left in the behind the scenes look in purpose… from Overwatch

The left arm on display is completely covered while the right arm is a little more exposed. Moreover, an axe can be spotted just underneath. We’ve barely had a glimpse at Junker Queen’s design but the community firmly believes these textures hint at the upcoming hero.

Junker Queen: Abilities

While little is known about the iconic villain at this point, Naeri’s tweet notes that she’s either going to be a DPS or a tank.

Considering her backstory, this makes a lot of sense. Her gladiator-style would breathe new life into both the DPS and Tank pools, especially if her abilities were inspired by a more traditional, brawler combat style.

While the character hasn’t been confirmed just yet, we’ll keep an eye on any developments down under and ensure to update this page. Check back here for any new news on the Queen herself, as well as our Overwatch hub for more news.