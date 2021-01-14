Logo
Pokemon

Pokemon Diamond & Pearl remake leaked for 2021, reveal plans uncovered

Published: 14/Jan/2021 20:56

by Tanner Pierce


Nintendo are set to finally give fans what they want to celebrate the 25th anniversary of the Pokemon series, with a new Pokemon Diamond & Pearl remake in the works for release on the Nintendo Switch – a new leak has revealed.

The Sinnoh region was one of the most popular in history, without question. Dating back to even long before Sword and Shield were released, the community have been crossing their fingers for a remastered version.

On January 14, their wish might finally have become a reality, as a huge leak claims Game Freak are working on it already.

As originally reported by Centro Pokemon, which regularly posts leaked information, we could soon be returning to the birthplace of Gen 4 in a remake of Pokemon Diamond and Pearl for release on the Nintendo Switch, in order to celebrate the series’ 25th anniversary. While all rumors should be taken with a grain of salt, here’s what we know so far.

Pokemon Diamond & Pearl remake leaked

Details about the remake itself are scarce as of the time of this writing. The only details we do have to go off of, is that it’ll be a “different” style of remake compared to 2018’s Let’s Go Pikachu and Eevee and that it will keep the “classic” Pokemon style.

Beyond that and the fact that it’s going to be released on the Nintendo Switch (which would make it the third mainline game released on the system), there’s not much else to go off of here.

The only other piece of information available is that of the reveal timing. According to the original leak, the game is set to be revealed by Nintendo sometime in February 2021, although they didn’t give an exact date, nor did they mention if it’ll be coming in it’s own announcement, or a bigger Direct-style event.

Pokemon Diamond and Pearl domain found

In addition to the actual leak itself, a domain titled diamondpearl.pokemon.com has been enabled, according to Centro Pokemon, lending credence to the fact that the game will be revealed soon.

When attempting to access the site in question, you’ll be greeted with a 403 error but according to the leakers, that just means that “content is there, but it’s forbidden.”

 

Given the fact that reveal is supposed to happen within the next month or so, it wouldn’t be shocking if the site is updated soon, although it remains to be seen just how long that will be.

Pokemon 2021: Remake release date

Unfortunately, just like the details about the game itself, we don’t know when the Diamond and Pearl remake will be released. The leak claims that it’ll hit store shelves sometime in 2021, but beyond that, there’s nothing else to go off of, meaning there’s a huge window.

Given the fact that both Let’s Go Pikachu and Eevee, as well as Sword and Shield, launched around the same time in November 2018 and 2019 respectively, it wouldn’t be shocking if this game was released during that month as well. That being said, that’s purely speculation.

Of course, given the fact that this is just a leak, it shouldn’t be too much longer before we get even more details about the game. Keep it locked to Dexerto to find out all the latest about the Pokemon Diamond and Pearl remake.

Smash

How to get physical Smash Ultimate fighter invitations with My Nintendo

Published: 14/Jan/2021 20:29

by Michael Gwilliam
Real life smash ultimate invitations


Smash Ultimate fans wanting to send an iconic invitation to a friend or family member can now get their chance as physical envelopes can now be shipped through My Nintendo.

A common motif in Smash is characters receiving an “invitation” with the game’s logo to indicate they had been chosen to join the star-studded fighting game.

This has been seen in many DLC fighter announcements such as Terry Bogard’s and Min Min’s trailers where multiple characters fight over the invitation with whoever receives it being added to the roster.

As such, the invitations have become an iconic piece of Smash and video game history, which is saying a lot considering they’re just pieces of paper.

Joker holds smash invitation

The Smash invitation has become a series icon.

Be that as it may, fans can now earn these invitations through My Nintendo for 400 Platinum Points. Each set contains three white, green and blue cards, envelopes and stickers with the Smash logo.

In order to get the invitations, you’ll have to follow these steps:

1) Sign in to your Nintendo Account.
2) Redeem your Platinum Points for the item you’d like to get. You will receive a promo code.
3) Select “Access Now” to visit store.nintendo.com.
4) Select “Add to cart.”
5) Enter the code that you received in the pop-up.
6) Complete your transaction and your item will be shipped to you!

physical smash ultimate cards

The cards come in white, blue and green.

Keep in mind, however, that this is a limited-time item so be sure to grab it while you can. Interestingly, the reward code will expire on March 8, 2021.

The expiry is note-worthy as it could be yet another sign pointing towards the release of DLC fighter 9. As Dexerto has previously reported, there are plenty of indicators so far suggesting that the next character will be released in March.

The next wave of amiibo consisting of Byletyh, Terry and Banjo is scheduled for March and in the past, all amiibo releases have coincided with a DLC fighter reveal.

Fighters Pass Volume 2 spots

Who could the final three fighters be?

March is also when the Tales Of Festival will begin, and signs have pointed to a Tales of Symphonia representative potentially being the next DLC fighter, so this is just one other thing to keep in mind.

In any case, be sure to pick up your own Smash invitations so you can invite whoever you want to the game while you still can.