Pokemon Diamond & Pearl rumor claims remakes will have post-game Arceus episode

A new leak claims that the Pokemon Diamond & Pearl remakes will also feature a post-game story starring mythical Legendary Arceus.

After a year of rumors, Game Freak is reportedly gearing up to announce Diamond & Pearl remakes for the series’ 25th anniversary. Another report claimed that the titles would be revealed early in a special Direct days before Pokemon Day on February 27.

A new “leak” now also states that the supposed re-imaginings will come packed with a special story featuring series Mythical, Arceus. The extra plotline would be similar to Omega Ruby and Alpha Sapphire’s post-game.

Will Pokemon Diamond & Pearl remakes feature an Arceus episode?

First off, it has not been confirmed that Game Freak are even actually working on a Diamond & Pearl remake. While many reports have begun to pop up saying the announcement will happen soon, we should take all of this with a major grain of salt.

Popular Pokemon leak account ‘CentroLeaks’ added fuel to the fire though when they teased that they had heard that the games would feature Arceus. Even more exciting is that the Legendary would be a part of the post-game.

“Take it with a grain of salt…but here it goes. Arceus episode. The information is not from our main source, however we have reasons to think its reliable,” the account explained in a series of tweets.

This information is not from our main source, however we have reasons to think it's reliable. We will try to verify this information in the future, and will keep you updated if we receive more information (or we can debunk this). — Centro Pokémon LEAKS (@CentroLeaks) February 18, 2021

Interestingly Centro issued a warning that the new rumor was not from their usual source – making it dubious at best. However, when pressed further on details, the outlet clarified that it would be similar to Omega Ruby & Alpha Sapphire’s post-game with Deoxys.

So like ORAS delta episode deoxys :). — Robert L Workman II (@Lbpheart) February 18, 2021

For those not familiar, in 2014 Gen III got a remake in the form of Omega & Alpha. Players who beat the game got to experience a Delta Episode with Deoxys that served as a final plot line and mission. So allegedly, the new Diamond & Pearl reworks would also feature something similar.

It’s hard to say whether it’s true as there has been no official word that Game Freak are even working on a Gen IV title. However, after a year of intense rumors and silence from TPC, fans have come to accept the titles as inevitable.

Only time will tell if any of this pans out. Thankfully, we won’t have to wait much longer as the “leaks” allege that a special Direct will be announced before Pokemon Day on February 27. If it is true, players getting to face Arceus is a pretty big deal.