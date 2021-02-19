Logo
Pokemon

Pokemon Diamond & Pearl rumor claims remakes will have post-game Arceus episode

Published: 19/Feb/2021 18:59

by Brent Koepp
Screenshot of Legendary Pokemon Acreus next to Diamond & Pearl logo.
Game Freak / The Pokemon Company

A new leak claims that the Pokemon Diamond & Pearl remakes will also feature a post-game story starring mythical Legendary Arceus. 

After a year of rumors, Game Freak is reportedly gearing up to announce Diamond & Pearl remakes for the series’ 25th anniversary. Another report claimed that the titles would be revealed early in a special Direct days before Pokemon Day on February 27.

A new “leak” now also states that the supposed re-imaginings will come packed with a special story featuring series Mythical, Arceus. The extra plotline would be similar to Omega Ruby and Alpha Sapphire’s post-game.

Screenshot of Pokemon Mythical Acreus in anime.
Game Freak / The Pokemon Company
Could the God Pokemon really be making its return in Diamond & Pearl remakes?

Will Pokemon Diamond & Pearl remakes feature an Arceus episode?

First off, it has not been confirmed that Game Freak are even actually working on a Diamond & Pearl remake. While many reports have begun to pop up saying the announcement will happen soon, we should take all of this with a major grain of salt.

Popular Pokemon leak account ‘CentroLeaks’ added fuel to the fire though when they teased that they had heard that the games would feature Arceus. Even more exciting is that the Legendary would be a part of the post-game.

“Take it with a grain of salt…but here it goes. Arceus episode. The information is not from our main source, however we have reasons to think its reliable,” the account explained in a series of tweets.

Interestingly Centro issued a warning that the new rumor was not from their usual source – making it dubious at best. However, when pressed further on details, the outlet clarified that it would be similar to Omega Ruby & Alpha Sapphire’s post-game with Deoxys.

For those not familiar, in 2014 Gen III got a remake in the form of Omega & Alpha. Players who beat the game got to experience a Delta Episode with Deoxys that served as a final plot line and mission. So allegedly, the new Diamond & Pearl reworks would also feature something similar.

Screenshot of Deoxys in Pokemon Omega Ruby & Sapphire.
Game Freak / The Pokemon Company
The rumored Arceus episode would be similar to the Deoxys post-game content in Omega Ruby & Alpha Sapphire.

It’s hard to say whether it’s true as there has been no official word that Game Freak are even working on a Gen IV title. However, after a year of intense rumors and silence from TPC, fans have come to accept the titles as inevitable.

Only time will tell if any of this pans out. Thankfully, we won’t have to wait much longer as the “leaks” allege that a special Direct will be announced before Pokemon Day on February 27. If it is true, players getting to face Arceus is a pretty big deal.

Call of Duty

Envy Gaming sign Warzone competitor & streamer BobbyPoff

Published: 19/Feb/2021 19:49 Updated: 19/Feb/2021 20:01

by Theo Salaun
bobbypoff envy gaming
Twitter, @BobbyPoff / Envy Gaming

Warzone

Envy Gaming have officially signed Warzone star and Twitch streamer BobbyPoff to their organization, making him the latest Call of Duty content creator to get a professional contract.

As Call of Duty: Warzone continues to hold a place among Twitch’s most-viewed games and within the tournament ecosystem, the “Scarf Lord” BobbyPoff (real name: Bobby Poff) is now the third of the game’s players to get signed to a gaming organization.

Owning the Overwatch League’s Dallas Fuel and Call of Duty League’s Dallas Empire, Envy Gaming continue to make massive strides in the esports world. Likewise, the organization has upped their branded content game, bringing on various creators like the chess world’s Botez sisters under their umbrella recently.

After 100 Thieves made headway by buying a spot in the CDL (the Los Angeles Thieves), they also signed Warzone pros Thomas ‘Tommey’ Trewren and Rhys ‘Rated’ Price to their brand as possible members of a pro Warzone team. By signing BobbyPoff, Envy have continued this trend, securing their own competitor and content creator.  

Making the announcement with a fittingly whimsical animated short, Envy are obviously brandishing the Scarf Lord’s personality just as visibly as his talent. Discussing the addition, Envy’s Chief Content Officer Andrew Peterman touched on why that versatility fits the brand so well.

“He’s competitive, fun, and community-oriented, which is exactly what we want fans to expect more of from Envy.”

In light of that multifaceted content creation and competitive nature, Envy have additionally announced that they will be hosting prized Warzone tournaments with Mr. Poff as well as a video series that showcases the behind-the-scenes path to becoming a full-time content creator. With over 200,000 followers across social media and Twitch, his digital footprint is likely large enough for fans to be interested in the steps he’s taken to get there.

Announcing the signing with an animated short and Matrix-esque graphics, it’s clear that Envy intends to lean on Bobby’s often-comical character in their content. What remains unclear is how the organization and CDL are planning for the esports side of Warzone. In late-January, CDL commissioner Johanna Faries confirmed that Warzone was part of the league’s competitive future.

Whether that means teams will be able to field their own battle-royale counterparts or let their players compete in WZ tourneys continues to be a question. If the former is the case, then fans should expect more and more esports orgs to follow in 100T and Envy’s footsteps by signing skilled streamers.