Framed Pokemon Celebrations collection dubbed “fantastic” by TCG collectors

What’s your rarest Pokemon TCG item? A dedicated collector took to social media lately to display an immense Celebrations 25th Anniversary library.

Do you have any rare Pokemon items? There are some immense pieces kicking around the community right now, and one Pokemon collector took to social media lately to unveil an impressive Pokemon TCG: Celebrations collection that had other fans in awe.

Pokemon TCG: Celebrations was a set that came out to celebrate the 25th Anniversary of the Pokemon franchise, and a Pokemon TCG fan displayed their truly impressive framed completed set in this Reddit post, noting that it was their first Master Set and that it was deeply important to them.

Article continues after ad

Not only did they frame the cards, but they also included other gems like pins, coins, and even card sleeves. It’s a wonderful collection, and the frame really pulls it together perfectly. It’s always interesting to see Master Sets that don’t just feature cards.

Article continues after ad

Other fans were impressed by the dedication that it must’ve taken to create this collector’s set, with one person commenting, “Fantastic oh my god…” and another praising OP by calling the framed set beautiful.

In their caption, OP joked, “Welp… I’ll do this again on the 30th anniversary.” It’s hard to believe that Pokemon has been around for such a substantial amount of time already, and the 30th anniversary will be upon us in the coming years, too. It’ll be exciting to see what the next games and TCG sets bring with them.