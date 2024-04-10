GamingPokemon

Framed Pokemon Celebrations collection dubbed “fantastic” by TCG collectors

Em Stonham
Pokemon Celebrations cards with cloud background.The Pokemon Company

What’s your rarest Pokemon TCG item? A dedicated collector took to social media lately to display an immense Celebrations 25th Anniversary library.

Do you have any rare Pokemon items? There are some immense pieces kicking around the community right now, and one Pokemon collector took to social media lately to unveil an impressive Pokemon TCG: Celebrations collection that had other fans in awe.

Pokemon TCG: Celebrations was a set that came out to celebrate the 25th Anniversary of the Pokemon franchise, and a Pokemon TCG fan displayed their truly impressive framed completed set in this Reddit post, noting that it was their first Master Set and that it was deeply important to them.

Not only did they frame the cards, but they also included other gems like pins, coins, and even card sleeves. It’s a wonderful collection, and the frame really pulls it together perfectly. It’s always interesting to see Master Sets that don’t just feature cards.

Other fans were impressed by the dedication that it must’ve taken to create this collector’s set, with one person commenting, “Fantastic oh my god…” and another praising OP by calling the framed set beautiful.

In their caption, OP joked, “Welp… I’ll do this again on the 30th anniversary.” It’s hard to believe that Pokemon has been around for such a substantial amount of time already, and the 30th anniversary will be upon us in the coming years, too. It’ll be exciting to see what the next games and TCG sets bring with them.

Related Topics

Pokemon TCG

About The Author

Em Stonham

Based in Reading, England, Em is a Pokemon writer who joined Dexerto after working for sites like Only Greats, Sleeve No Card Behind, and Diamond Lobby. They cover everything from Pokemon cards to Pokemon GO, and you can email them at em.stonham@dexerto.com

keep reading
Charizard from Pokemon anime.
Pokemon
Charizard collector confesses they “may have a problem” with their Pokemon TCG collection
Em Stonham
Pokemon Center Pokemon Card with anime background and counters.
Pokemon
What are Special Conditions? Pokemon TCG explained
Em Stonham
ACE SPEC Pokemon card.
Pokemon
Pokemon TCG: Most expensive ACE SPEC cards 
Em Stonham
Mew and Charizard from Pokemon 151.
Pokemon
Pokemon TCG 151: Most expensive cards
Em Stonham

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more.