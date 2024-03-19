It’s the perfect time to grab a Pokemon TCG 25th Anniversary ETB

Looking to treat yourself to a premium Pokemon TCG item? It’s the perfect time to nab a 25th Anniversary Celebrations Elite Trainer Box at Walmart as it’s on sale.

The Pokemon Company always puts on something spectacular for its anniversary and the Celebrations releases for the 25th Anniversary are no different. If you missed it, there were several premium products released with special cards and items, including an iconic Elite Trainer Box.

This Elite Trainer Box has just been discounted at Walmart, so if you want to add to your Pokemon TCG collection then it’s worth checking out the listing.

The Pokemon Company The Celebrations ETB and booster pack.

There are heaps of incredible items included in this box. The standard price is a little higher than a regular ETB, thanks to the contents, but the Walmart discount knocks it from $122.98 to $104.95, saving buyers a good chunk of money.

What’s in the Pokemon 25th Anniversary box?

The contents include:

10 Celebrations 4-card booster packs and 5 regular packs

A foil card featuring Greninja

65 card sleeves with the Pokemon 25 logo

45 Energy cards

A guide to the Celebrations expansion and a rulebook

6 damage-counter dice, a coin-flip die, and 2 condition markers

A collector’s box

The Celebrations ETB also comes with a code card for Pokemon TCG Live, so you can unlock your booster packs in the digital version of the game.

It’s important to note that a fair few of the cards included in this ETB will not be eligible in the Standard Rotation shortly, as it will be changing in April. Cards with the E Regulation Mark will no longer be used in tournament play – but that doesn’t mean that they won’t have value for collectors still.

