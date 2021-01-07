5 underrated Pokemon games that deserve a Nintendo Switch remake

With rumors swirling of Pokemon Diamond and Pearl remakes on the horizon, let’s look back at some of the more underrated Pokemon games that deserve a remake on the Nintendo Switch.

Remakes are an essential part of the Pokemon franchise. From the early days of FireRed and LeafGreen on GBA, to the recent Pokémon Mystery Dungeon: Rescue Team DX on Switch, it seems as though every generation is guaranteed a new lease of life at some point.

Following the success of Pokemon Let’s Go! Pikachu & Eevee, we’d expect to see plenty more remasters arrive on the Nintendo Switch before it reaches the end of its lifespan. So why not turn attention to some of the more underrated spin-offs games?

From the tactical RPG elements of Conquest to the many exciting battles fans had in Stadium, let’s revisit five Pokemon games that should be granted a remake on Nintendo Switch.

Pokemon Trading Card Game (Gameboy Color)

A lot of fans, especially younger ones, might not even be aware that the Pokemon Trading Card Game existed in video game format on the Gameboy Color. But for those who grew up playing it, it’s quite possibly the ultimate blast of nostalgia – aside from the original Red and Blue games, of course.

The spin-off release brought the tabletop trading card game to life, swapping actual Pokemon for pieces of card. It might sound boring on paper, but when mastered it could be just as thrilling as the mainline entries, and it managed to keep many trademarks of the franchise that players know and love.

A new Pokemon Trading Card Game on Switch would be a niche dream come true for certain fans, and could help introduce a new generation to the spin-off. With renewed interest in Pokemon trading cards – especially as some rare cards are now selling for big bucks – it could be the perfect time for a remake.

Pokemon Stadium (Nintendo 64)

Some might argue that the need for a Pokemon Stadium remake is long gone, especially as modern iterations in the franchise like Sword and Shield have improved so much in the battle department. But Stadium holds a special place in the hearts of many longtime fans who would no doubt love to see it return.

The Nintendo 64 game marked the first time players were able to see their favorite Pokemon fully-realized as 3D models on the battlefield, as they could transfer their catches from Red, Blue, and Yellow and compete in versus battles or take on the 8 Kanto Gym Leaders, the Elite Four, and the Champion.

Aside from the main battle elements, Stadium also included a load of fun minigames based on different creatures, such as Magikarp’s Splash and Clefairy Says. You could even emulate the Gameboy games on your TV. Of course, it wasn’t a perfect game, but at the time it was the ultimate fan-service offering.

So how could it be updated to suit a modern audience? Well, aside from adding the new generations of Pokemon that have arrived since Stadium first released, if the game arrived with a significant visual overhaul, online play, and a brand new set of minigames, it could become a party favorite for gamers.

Pokemon Colosseum (Gamecube)

Colosseum may have been a spiritual follow-up to Stadium on the N64, but it took things into a whole other league by introducing an intriguing story mode and a quasi-open-world feel that certainly inspired future Pokemon games.

Players took on the role of Wes, a former member of Team Snagem on a mission to rescue Shadow Pokemon in the desert region of Orre. The introduction of Shadow Pokemon marked a darker storyline than most games in the franchise, as these creatures had the doors to their hearts shut and were used for devious purposes.

As we all know, the Gamecube wasn’t Nintendo’s most successful console, sitting in between the major N64 and the Wii. Many fans will have missed out on this release, as well as its follow-up XD: Gale of Darkness, and we think it’s about time they got given the chance to experience it for the first time.

Pokemon Conquest (Nintendo DS)

Arguably the coolest Pokemon game ever released, Conquest arrived on the Nintendo DS in 2012. However, it didn’t make as much impact as other games in the franchise – and doesn’t have much in the way of a lasting legacy. That’s a shame, though, as the game offered a fresh take on the world of Pokemon.

Conquest saw the Nintendo series crossover with a tactical RPG franchise called Nobunga’s Ambition, bringing everyone’s favorite Pokemon into a feudal Japan setting. Players were tasked with recruiting warriors to their cause, taking over neighboring states, and eventually conquering the whole continent.

There were over 200 Pokemon to try and claim, while the six-on-six battles required you to really think about which Pokemon would be best in each scenario. It’s probably the most interesting spin-off yet, and we’d love to see a remake happen.

Pokemon Ranger (Nintendo DS)

Spin-off fever was in full swing during the Nintendo DS era, as many original entries like Dash, Trozei!, the Mystery Dungeon series, and the previously mentioned Conquest appeared on the handheld console. One of the least remembered, though, is Pokemon Ranger.

While it retained the RPG basics of the series, Ranger was one of the most radically different games we’ve seen so far. Players didn’t even need to collect Pokemon – instead, they took on the role of a park ranger, who uses a ‘capture stylus’ to draw circles around creatures and remove them from danger.

The gameplay may not have been as enticing as the mainline series, but it gave fans the opportunity to get a glimpse into the wider Pokemon lore and see how humans interact with the creatures outside of simply catching and battling. It also expanded the world with a new region, Fiore, which is always welcome.

The chance of a Ranger remake seems slim, but if Pokemon Snap can make a comeback after two decades, there’s surely hope for every game featured on this list.