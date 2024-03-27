Original Zygrade art reveals the Pokemon’s “hilarious” secret

A classic Pokemon reveals some hidden secrets, as a Pokemon fan has shared an original reference sheet from Pokemon X & Y, and fans are going wild over the Zygarde design and what it means.

Zygarde is one of several Pokemon with a few different forms, and most fans agree, that the Legendary looks pretty cool in all of them. Who knows, perhaps we’ll get even more in the upcoming Pokemon Legends Z-A, but for now, it seems the Pokemon still has some secrets.

Pokemon fan RetroPlasmm has shared a post on Twitter, allegedly showcasing an early reference design for Zygarde 10%, which is the form that resembles a dog. However, fans are getting very excited over one aspect – that the neck ‘scarf’ is revealed to be based on a dog leash.

Article continues after ad

They shared the artwork with the comment, “I was looking at some reference sheets for Pokemon for fun and holy s**t Zygarde 10% just has a built in leash”.

Article continues after ad

The artwork shows both Zygarde and the anime character Bonnie, and the young girl is holding Zygarde by the long growth coming out of its neck. This seemingly confirms that what many thought was a scarf has, in fact, always been Zygarde’s leash so someone could hold on to it.

Other Pokemon fans are having a great time with the reveal in the comments, with one person saying, “Damn I thought bro just had a cool scarf” before another adds, “It’s a leash? Huh. I thought it was like… Honestly, I’m not sure what I thought it was. A scarf, maybe?”

Article continues after ad

One comment adds, “I did not know this, but now I love the doggo even more than I already did!” So it seems that this popular Pokemon is a hit with fans, and with any luck, it’ll receive one of many new Mega Evolutions we hope to see in Pokemon Legends Z-A.

Article continues after ad

For now, if you want to earn yourself a Zygarde, the best thing to do is hit the road and earn yourself some Zygarde Cells by exploring Pokemon Go Routes.