Niantic apologizes for Pokemon Go Tour: Hoenn gameplay issues with Raid Pass bundle

Niantic has issued an apology and offered in-game compensation after gameplay issues disrupted the Pokemon Go Tour: Hoenn event in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Pokemon Go’s newest Tour event, the Hoenn Tour in Las Vegas, Nevada, has been a hot topic among the community with many players calling out the “overpriced” ticket costs to participate.

Still, many who purchased the full $85 ticket were looking forward to the event thanks to new elements like Primal Groudon and Primal Kyogre, as well as Shiny Jirachi’s introduction to the mobile game.

Now, Niantic has issued an apology to ticket holders after the Tour was plagued by gameplay issues and has offered compensation for those affected by the disruption.

Niantic apologizes for Pokemon Go Tour: Hoenn event issues

Niantic released an official statement regarding the event issues and said, “We apologize for the gameplay issues currently impacting Pokémon GO Tour: Hoenn – Las Vegas Saturday ticket holders. We appreciate your patience as we work to resolve the issue.”

The company has offered compensation to those affected in the form of a time extension of three hours on February 18, 2023. “Tonight, February 18, 2023, the city event experience will be extended throughout Las Vegas for three extra hours from 7:00 p.m. to 10:00 p.m. PST, and include additional Primal Raids and wild Pokémon encounters.”

As an additional “thank-you for your patience,” Niantic will release a free bundle in the shop on February 19, 2023, at 10 pm PST. The bundle will include three Premium Raid Passes and three Remote Raid Passes. It’s important to note that this Raid Pass bundle is exclusive to those who purchased tickets to the Pokemon Go Tour: Hoenn event.

However, the developer also clarified that the event gameplay will not be available within Sunset Park past the original hours of the event. As such, the event will still close down at 6 pm PST as originally intended.