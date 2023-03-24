New Pokemon Horizons trailer shows anime without Ash & Pikachu

It’s been revealed that the next Pokemon anime series will be called Pokemon Horizons, and the first official trailer gives us a better look at new protagonists Liko and Roy.

Now that Ash and his loyal Pikachu have departed the long-running Pokemon anime series after 25 years as the faces of the franchise, it’s time for a new adventure to begin: Pokemon Horizons!

The first official trailer for the next chapter in the anime series was released on March 24, giving fans a glimpse of the action to come.

As well as the previously-revealed protagonists Liko and Roy, the new trailer shows off several Pokemon from Scarlet & Violet’s Paldea region including Sprigatito, Fuecoco, Quaxly, and Ceruledge.

There’s also a brief glimpse of Shiny Rayquaza in the trailer, suggesting that the Legendary Pokemon will have an important part to play in this new series.

As for the adorable Captain Pikachu and his human partner Friede, they’ll be part of a group called the Rising Volt Tacklers, who travel across the world on an airship and cross paths with Liko and Roy.

“Pokémon Horizons: The Series is set to be a thrilling journey that explores new wonders and makes fascinating discoveries about the Pokémon world,” said Taito Okiura, vice president of marketing for The Pokémon Company International.

“The latest Pokémon Horizons: The Series trailer sheds further light on the mysterious adventures that await Liko and Roy, and we invite Trainers to join in unraveling these secrets when the series begins premiering outside of Japan later this year.”

The first episode of Pokemon Horizons will air in Japan on April 14, 2023. There’s no word on an international air date yet, but we’ll keep you updated once that gets announced.