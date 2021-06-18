New 25th anniversary Pokemon card “God” set has guaranteed rare holos

The Pokemon Trading Card Game is reportedly getting a special 25th anniversary set in October 2021. Most exciting of all is that the special expansion will reportedly only contain rare holographic Pokemon cards in every pack.

Since the TCG made its debut in 1999, kids across the world have excitedly opened up packs in the hopes of scoring a rare collectible of their favorite ‘mon. But what if every Pokemon card you pulled was a guaranteed holographic?

That dream is set to become a reality as new reports claim a special 25th-anniversary Trading Card Game set will drop this year where every card in the expansion is a guaranteed rare holo. Here is everything we know so far.

Pokemon card 25th anniversary set to have only holos

While the Pokemon TCG has already celebrated the franchise’s anniversary with the jumbo “My Partner” packs debut in February, the Nintendo hobby is reportedly gearing up to release one final set on October 22, 2021. According to popular Trading Card Game outlet PokeGuardian, the special 25th-anniversary set will only feature holographic cards.

“This 25th Anniversary set will contain 28 cards and includes artwork that will contain ‘conceptual artworks calling back to their respective eras’ atmosphere’ All the cards in the set are holo cards,” the outlet stated from a press release translated by ToineLay.

While there are only 28 cards in total, this means that every booster pack will only contain holographic collectibles – which is pretty epic, to say the least. Interestingly in the retail information sheet, popular Legendaries Palkia, Dialga, Zacian, and Zamazenta are shown, making their inclusion in the set a real possibility.

Technically this isn’t the first time that fans have been able to experience pulling multiple holographic cards from a single wrapper. In 2020, the Trading Card Game released “God packs” with guaranteed rares. The 25th-anniversary set takes that further as every single pack will ONLY be holo Pokemon cards.

In a press release for the upcoming product, the description of the expansion reads: “Looking back on 25 years of Pokémon TCG history, a commemorative product that fans can’t miss!” Based on the wording, it appears that cards included in the expansion will feature a variety of popular Pokemon from each generation.

As if a holographic only set wasn’t exciting enough, the Pokemon card outlet also revealed that there will be extra promotional cards given out “in a campaign.” There is speculation that these collectibles could be reprints from classic cards. Perhaps we could get some 1999 Base Set reprints? Anything is possible – and we are insanely excited.