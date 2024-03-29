“Awesome” use for spare Energy cards praised by Pokemon TCG collectors

Collecting Pokemon cards means you’ll often end up with bulk. A collector took to social media lately to share an “awesome” use for spare Energy cards and other fans loved it.

How many random Energy cards do you have kicking about your Pokemon card collection? They seem to be the easiest type of card to end up with spares of, and a collector took to social media lately to share a genius way to use up bulk.

The TCG collector shared their work in this Reddit post, unveiling an adorable collage of a Jigglypuff in a field of flowers that had been made from cut-up Energy cards. Other Pokemon players in r/PokemonTCG were immediately obsessed.

In the caption, the original poster asked for feedback and queried whether the piece was worth selling prints of at all. They also noted that they were working on a Cubone piece in response to someone asking about commissions.

Other Pokemon fans eagerly responded, praising OP’s talent and saying they’d happily buy prints featuring artwork like this. One person encouraged OP to sell prints and preserve the original, saying, “This looks really dope! I think you should frame it for sure”.

The creation inspired a few other fans to make their own Energy collages, with one chiming in, “Brilliant idea. This should be a trend. I’ll go next!”

Managing bulk cards is a time-consuming part of being a TCG collector, so it’s always inspiring to see creative ways of repurposing them.

If you’ve opened a larger product like an Ultra Premium Collection or an Elite Trainer Box, you’ve likely got some spare Energy floating around – why not give it a go? Just double-check you’re not using up a rare or valuable Energy card, as some interesting variants do exist.