When are McDonald’s Pokemon cards coming back? US return date for Happy Meals

Pokemon and Mcdonald’s have teamed up yet again and the hype is ever-present. Here’s when the McDonalds Pokemon cards are back in happy meals.

With the announcement that the Pokemon Trading Card Game would be teaming up with Mcdonald’s to bring Pokemon cards back to happy meals, fans have eagerly awaited a release day. After all, the cards and Pikachu-style Happy Meal boxes are available internationally but not in the US.

Thankfully, after a lot of waiting, we now have a release date and know when McDonald’s Pokemon cards will be back in Happy Meals. Just be sure to get them fast as last time they sold out extremely quickly.

Despite being out internationally already, US fans had to wait a bit longer to get their hands on the Pikachu-themed Happy Meal. Thankfully, Pokemon Happy Meals are now available in the US as of August 16, 2022.

The Pokemon Company Catch the Pokemon Happy Meals while you can.

They will each contain four Card Boosters, one Instruction Sheet, one Coin, one Spinner, and one Card Box. Luckily, there is also a guaranteed chance you will get at least one holographic card too.

The cards you can expect to see are focused primarily on the more recent generation. Below is a list of all the cards coming to the Pokemon Happy Meal.

Cutiefly

Drampa

Ledyba

Flaaffy

Bewear

Chinchou

Pangoro

Lapras

Tynamo

Victini

Smeargle

Rowlet

Growlithe

Gossifleur

Pikachu

The last time Pokemon Cards were released inside Happy Meals was 2021. The campaign itself was sold out within hours after scalpers descended on the stores and tried to buy all the packs to sell them on. The combination between the rising popularity of the Pokemon Card Game and the cost of certain Pokemon cards enabled Pokemon and McDonald’s to do it all over again this year.

Due to the limited nature of both the last campaign and this one, it’s something fans will want to be quick with in case they sell out just as quickly.