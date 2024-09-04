How did Pokemon Go get Mega Evolutions so right and Dynamax forms so wrong?

Dynamax Pokemon are finally coming to Pokemon Go, yet Niantic already has the fans in an uproar about how this long-awaited mechanic functions, especially when compared to Mega Evolutions.

What’s that? Niantic has made a bad decision that has aggravated the Pokemon Go fanbase? Are we living in The Twilight Zone?

In all seriousness, Dynamaxing is something fans have been expecting since the launch of Pokemon Sword & Shield, and it seems Pokemon Go has dropped the ball with it out of the gate, some of it for absolutely baffling reasons.

Dynamax Pokemon are being drip-fed out (for no good reason)

The Pokemon Company/Niantic Hope you like waiting for Pokemon.

There was a time when Pokemon Go would receive massive content updates that stuffed tons of beloved creatures from a generation into the game.

Niantic eventually wised up and realized it would run out of content over time, especially with the slower release schedule of the mainline games, which is why we see things like Shiny forms being distributed separately from the base form.

This is the best reason we have for why only eight Dynamax Pokemon will be available when the mechanic gets added to Pokemon Go, with three more coming later on. This is a shockingly low number, especially when you factor in how Dynamaxing works visually.

One reason players slammed Dynamax forms in Pokemon Sword & Shield is that they have a lazy design, as the Pokemon is just made bigger and with a few red clouds floating around them. The upside to this is that it allowed every Pokemon in the game to use it, unlike Mega Evolutions, which were restricted to a handful of ‘mons.

Despite this, we’re only getting a handful of Dynamax Pokemon out of the gate. This is another example of Niantic drip-feeding content. In this case, it’s to the feature’s detriment, as it’s restricted to starter Pokemon and some junk Normal-types.

When it comes to Mega Evolutions, it makes some sense at least why it would take more work to include them. Megas had unique designs, which is a big part of the reason why fans love them so much. It also explains why Gigantamax forms aren’t in the game just yet.

The fact that we’re getting so few Dynamax Pokemon straight away, despite how slipshod their aesthetic was back in the Gen 8 games, proves that Niantic is going to drag this out for years.

The Dynamax battle restrictions are a nightmare

Niantic/The Pokemon Company It’s Gen 1 time again in the Dynamax battles.

As previously mentioned, one of the best things about Dynamaxing is that any Pokemon can do it. Did you bring your beloved Feebas all the way from Pokemon Ruby into the Gen 8 games? Well, it’s big fish time for you.

Niantic took the idea, rolled it into a ball, and threw it into the Poke Bin.

You see, even if you already have one of the eight Pokemon, they can’t Dynamax in battle. You have to catch a new Pokemon of that type in special Max Battles.

So, if you spent ages prepping one of the Kanto starters, then it sucks to be you, as you have to farm the Dynamax battles to get a good one, assuming you want to use that power.

The best part about Dynamaxing, the fact that they can be used with all Pokemon, has been discarded. This is easily the biggest change that needs to be made to the current mechanics, though I suspect there will be an item released later that will let your current Pokemon Dynamax… for a price. Gotta keep that monetization train rolling.

Dynamax battles are in a bubble

Niantic It’s Dynamax vs. Dynamax only.

Let’s talk about Megas for a moment. While Mega Evolutions are a pain to unlock, they’re at least incredibly useful in battle. If you have the Mega Energy saved up, then you can drastically boost the power of one of your ‘mons and use it to help you pull through difficult battles.

Niantic also took this concept and trashed it, for Dynamax battles are in their own self-contained fights.

This isn’t totally without precedent. After all, in Pokemon Sword & Shield, Dynamaxing was restricted to Power Spots, so you couldn’t unleash a giant hell demon on a level 5 Caterpie just minding its own business.

However, Niantic made the confusing choice to restrict this mechanic to specific Dynamax battles. You can’t unleash these impressive giants in fights with regular Trainers or in Gym battles.

Those who watched the Pokemon anime got to see Mega Evolutions fight against Dynamax Pokemon. That would have been incredible to see in Pokemon Go, but no – just giants.

This restriction means that Dynamax content is currently in a bubble. If you could unleash massive ‘mons in trainer fights or Gym battles, then that would be game-changing, but limiting how you use them makes the whole mechanic feel redundant.

You have these brutal battles that are restricted to a tiny pool of Pokemon and your reward is… more content that can only be used in those same battles. What’s the point?

Let’s also not forget that these Dynamax battles are in-person only. Sucks to be a rural player who wants a giant ‘mon.

Right now, the Dynamax concept in Pokemon Go feels undercooked. Mega Evolutions aren’t perfect, but they added something to the game and it was always exciting when new ones were added.

With Dynamax critters, it feels like it exists just to add another content pipeline to the game, and it’s not even doing a good job of it.

If Dynamax Pokemon could be used in different battles, you could use the transformation with way more of them at launch (say, the original 151 and the Galar starters), and it could be used with your existing collection, then it would be an incredible addition.

Instead, we’ve been left with something half-baked that feels like it’s going to take years to be made useful while already competing with more interesting concepts in the existing game.