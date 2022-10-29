Mattel renews massive Pokemon toy partnership continuing Mega Construx line

Philip is a Staff Writer at Dexerto based in Louisiana, with expertise in Pokemon, Apex Legends, and general gaming industry news. His first job in the games industry was as a reviewer with NintendoEverything.com while attending college. After graduating with a Bachelor of Arts in Communication focusing on Multimedia Journalism, he worked with GameRant.com for nearly two years before joining Dexerto. When he's not writing he's usually tearing through some 80+ hour JRPG. You can contact him at [email protected]

Mattel, one of the largest toy-making companies in the world, has renewed its licensing agreement with Pokemon after years of success.

As many fans know, Pokemon is one of the highest-grossing franchises in the world with most of that money coming from licensed merchandise.

While a substantial amount of revenue comes from the ever-popular video game series, the majority of it is earned through items like Pokemon toys, plushies, and trading cards.

Now, it seems Mattel, one of the largest toy-making companies in the world, has renewed its licensing agreement with Pokemon and doubled down on the company’s toy-making mission.

Mattel renews licensing agreement with Pokemon

According to BusinessWire.com, Mattel announced on October 24, 2022, that the company had “renewed its licensing partnership with The Pokemon Company International in the building sets category.”

Mattel owns the Mega Construx line of toys which has a wide variety of buildable Pokemon sets and figures, including Pikachu, Gyarados, Eevee, and many more.

As such, the renewal of this partnership will allow Mattel to once again continue manufacturing more Mega Construx toys — possibly even with Pokemon from Scarlet & Violet.

Nick Karamanos, the senior vice president of entertainment partnerships at Mattle, said, “We are proud to continue creating amazing products that allow fans to build and experience everything they love about Pokémon.”

Mega Construx / The Pokemon Company Mattel has a variety of different Pokemon Mega Construx, like this Gyarados figure.

Additionally, Amy Sachtleben of The Pokemon Company International reaffirmed that “toys play an integral role in the Pokémon brand’s goal” and that the company “looks forward to our renewed collaboration in supporting this mission.”

Though Mattel is far from the only licensing partner Pokemon has — Hasbro and Funko Inc. continue to produce popular Pokemon products as well — it seems TPCI is happy to continue working with the toy maker.

While it remains to be seen how Mattel will expand its Pokemon Mega Construx line, it wouldn’t be surprising to see Pokemon from the Paldea region getting their own sets in the near future as Pokemon Scarlet & Violet launch on November 18, 2022.