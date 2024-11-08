Nintendo demanding big cash payment in Palword lawsuit

Palworld developer Pocketpair has given an update on the ongoing infringement lawsuit it’s currently involved in with The Pokemon Company and Nintendo.

On November 8, 2024, Pocketpair announced that The Pokemon Company and Nintendo are demanding 10 million yen (about $66,000 / £50,000), which will be split between both companies, plus late payment damages.

This comes after The Pokemon Company filed a patent infringement lawsuit against Pocketpair back in September 19, 2024. The suit aims to seek compensation for damages that Pocketpair allegedly caused as a result of their infringement of the Pokemon IP.

“This lawsuit seeks an injunction against infringement and compensation for damages on the ground that Palworld, a game developed by the Defendant, infringed multiple patent rights,” Nintendo wrote in its original press release.

The specifics of what infringement entails have yet to be disclosed, as neither company has revealed any details. However, experts believe one of the three patents infringed revolves around throwing an item to catch a monster.

Pocketpair wrote on their official site, that they “will continue to assert [their] position in this case through future legal proceedings.” The developer also noted that they will now “refrain from responding individually to inquiries regarding this case. If any matters arise that require public notice, we will announce them on our website, etc.”

For a full breakdown of the ongoing lawsuit and the latest updates, be sure to check out our full Palworld lawsuit timeline.