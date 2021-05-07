Marill Limited Research Pokemon Go: Start date, tasks, shiny Marill, Azumarill - Dexerto

At the height of the Pokemon Go Luminous Legends X event, Niantic have released the Marill Limited Time Research special event too! Here’s everything you need to know, including the tasks, how to get shiny Marill, as well as Azumarill.

One of Pokemon’s most beloved little creatures is Marill, the water/fairy-type Pokemon that literally everyone just wants to cuddle.

As the Luminous Legends X event and Fairy-type Challenge reach their peak, Niantic have also added in an exclusive some Limited Time Research for Marill, letting you snag a shiny version of the adorable Pokemon as well as its evolution, Azumarill.

Here’s everything you need to know about the Marill Limited Time Research Pokemon Go event!

When does Marill Limited Research start?

The Marill Limited Research event kicks off in Pokemon Go on May 9 from 8AM until 10PM at your local time.

It’s important to note that a mistake on Niantic’s part implied that the event would begin on May 7, however the dev team have confirmed that this was an error and that any progress earned will be reset.

The Limited Research will be reset for any Trainer who made progress or completed it before the event's official start time. We apologize for any inconvenience this may cause. — Niantic Support (@NianticHelp) May 7, 2021

Marill Limited Research: All Pages & Rewards

In order to complete the event and snag yourself a whole gang of Marills, you’ll need to grind through 20 pages of research tasks.

The plus side is, though, that these contribute to the Fairy-type Challenge and will help to unlock those coveted rewards. For all the details about that challenge, we’ve got a dedicated article here.

So, here are all the Marill Limited Time Research pages:

Marill Limited Research page 1

Transfer two Pokemon Marill encounter

Catch two Pokemon Marill encounter

Make two Nice Throws Marill encounter



Total Rewards: 10 Poké Balls, 500 Stardust, and 1,000 XP

Marill Limited Research page 2

Transfer two Pokemon Marill encounter

Catch two Pokemon Marill encounter

Make two Nice Throws Marill encounter



Total Rewards: 15 Pinap Berries, 500 Stardust, and 1,000 XP

Marill Limited Research page 3

Use three Pinap Berries while catching Pokemon Marill encounter

Catch two Pokemon Marill encounter

Make two Nice Throws Marill encounter



Total Rewards: Marill encounter, 500 Stardust, and 1,000 XP

Marill Limited Research page 4

Make two Great Throws Marill encounter

Catch two Pokemon Marill encounter

Transfer two Pokemon Marill encounter



Total Rewards: Marill encounter, 500 Stardust, and 1,000 XP

Marill Limited Research page 5

Make three Great Throws Marill encounter

Catch three Pokemon Marill encounter

Make three Curveball Throws Marill encounter



Total Rewards: 15 Nanab Berries, 500 Stardust, and 1,000 XP

Marill Limited Research page 6

Use three Nanab Berries while catching Pokémon Marill encounter

Catch two Pokémon Marill encounter

Make two Curveball Throws in a row Marill encounter



Total Rewards: 10 Poke Balls, 500 Stardust, and 1,000 XP

Marill Limited Research page 7

Make two Nice Curveball Throws Marill encounter

Catch two Pokémon Marill encounter

Transfer two Pokémon Marill encounter



Total Rewards: 10 Marill Candy, 500 Stardust, and 1,000 XP

Marill Limited Research page 8

Make two Nice Throws in a row Marill encounter

Catch two Pokémon Marill encounter

Make two Curveball Throws in a row Marill encounter



Total Rewards: 15 Razz Berries, 500 Stardust, and 1,000 XP

Marill Limited Research page 9

Use three Razz berries to help catch Pokemon Marill encounter

Catch two Pokemon Marill encounter

Make two Curveball Throws in a row Marill encounter



Total Rewards: 10 Marill Candy, 500 Stardust, and 1,000 XP

Marill Limited Research page 10

Make two Great Throws in a row Marill encounter

Catch three Pokemon Marill encounter

Evolve a Fairy-type Pokemon Marill encounter



Total Rewards: 15 Ultra Balls, 500 Stardust, and 1,000 XP

Marill Limited Research page 11

Transfer two Pokemon Marill encounter

Catch two Pokemon Marill encounter

Make two Nice Throws Marill encounter



Total Rewards: 15 Pinap Berries, 500 Stardust, and 1,000 XP

Marill Limited Research page 12

Transfer two Pokemon Marill encounter

Catch two Pokemon Marill encounter

Make two Nice Throws Marill encounter



Total Rewards: 15 Pinap Berries, 500 Stardust, and 1,000 XP

Marill Limited Research page 13

Use three Pinap Berries while catching Pokemon Marill encounter

Catch two Pokemon Marill encounter

Make two Nice Throws Marill encounter



Total Rewards: Marill encounter, 500 Stardust, and 1,000 XP

Marill Limited Research page 14

Make two Great Throws Marill encounter

Catch two Pokemon Marill encounter

Transfer two Pokemon Marill encounter



Total Rewards: Marill encounter, 500 Stardust, and 1,000 XP

Marill Limited Research page 15

Transfer two Pokemon Marill encounter

Catch two Pokemon Marill encounter

Make two Nice Throws Marill encounter



Total Rewards: 15 Pinap Berries, 500 Stardust, and 1,000 XP

Marill Limited Research page 16

Use three Nanab Berries while catching Pokemon Marill encounter

Catch two Pokemon Marill encounter

Make two Curveball Throws in a row Marill encounter



Total Rewards: 10 Poke Balls, 500 Stardust, and 1,000 XP

Marill Limited Research page 17

Make two Nice Curveball Throws Marill encounter

Catch two Pokemon Marill encounter

Transfer two Pokemon Marill encounter



Total Rewards: 10 Marill Candy, 500 Stardust, and 1,000 XP

Marill Limited Research page 18

Make two Nice Throws in a row Marill encounter

Catch two Pokemon Marill encounter

Make two Curveball Throws in a row Marill encounter



Total Rewards: 15 Razz Berries, 500 Stardust, and 1,000 XP

Marill Limited Research page 19

Use three Razz berries to help catch Pokémon Marill encounter

Catch two Pokemon Marill encounter

Make two Curveball Throws in a row Marill encounter



Total Rewards: 10 Marill Candy, 500 Stardust, and 1,000 XP

Marill Limited Research page 20

Make two Great Throws in a row Marill encounter

Catch three Pokemon Marill encounter

Evolve a Fairy-type Pokemon Marill encounter



Total Rewards: 15 Ultra Balls, 500 Stardust, and 1,000 XP

How to get Shiny Marill in Pokemon Go

A lot of trainers will be asking if Marill be shiny in Pokemon Go, and the answer is yes!

Throughout the Marill Limited Time Research event, you’ll be able to score shiny Marills during your research encounters. While the spawn rate is still a lot less than the normal variant, you’ll hopefully be able to snag a few as you work through the tasks.

Read More: Pokemon Go Spotlight Hours guide for May 2021

Additionally, Marill’s Spotlight Hour takes place on May 25 from 6PM – 7PM local time. Spotlight Hours see an increased spawn rate of both the normal and shiny variants, so if you miss out during the challenge don’t worry! You’ve still got a chance!

How to get Azumarill in Pokemon Go

Thankfully getting an Azumarill in Pokemon Go is a pretty easy task, made even easier by the amount of Marill candy you’ll be hoarding during this event.

Read More: Pokemon Go Research Breakthrough tasks

Marill evolves into Azumarill by using only 25 candy, so if you snag a decent amount of Marill you’ll have more than enough.

Additionally, if you’re reading this after the event, you can still used Rainy Lure Modules to increase your chance of water-type spawns. For all the info, check our our Rainy Lure breakdown.

So that’s it for the Marill Limited Time Research event in Pokemon Go! To keep track of all the latest Pokemon Go news, be sure to check out our Pokemon Go hub!