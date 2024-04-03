Marill and Dragonite Pokemon Squishmallows dubbed “an absolute need”

Excited about the next round of Pokemon Squishmallows? Marill and Dragonite have just been revealed, and fans are going wild for them.

There have been some incredible Squishmallow collaborations over the years, and the Pokemon Squishes stand out as some of the best. The latest addition to the line-up of Pokemon Squishmallows has just been officially revealed on the Squishmallow Instagram account and fans are going wild for them.

As shown off in this Instagram Reel, fans were treated to a fun video featuring the existing roster of Pokemon Squishmallows standing around a box containing Dragonite and Marill. The new Squishes look, unsurprisingly, adorable – and fans were ecstatic in the comments.

One Squishmallow collector in the comments declared, “I’m SO EXCITED” and another could barely contain their excitement, shouting, “OMG MY PRAYERS HAVE BEEN ANSWERED I CAN’T WAIT” in response to the adorable Reel.

A Dragonite fan in the replies was over the moon to see their favorite ‘mon represented, saying, “Dragonite is absolutely one of the cutest Pokemons in general, to have him as a Squish would be a dream omg”.

A few of the comments weren’t so positive, though, with some concerns over hoarding and price gouging being raised. One person informed the Squishmallows account that they’d “better have good stock” to prevent any stock issues from occurring.

Others questioned why their own favorite Pokemon weren’t being given the Squishmallow treatment, with one joking, “I think you spelled Bulbasaur wrong” and another exclaiming, “If you make a Psyduck Squishmallow I will pay whatever amount of money for it please”.

The most popular request for the next Pokemon Squishmallow was undoubtedly Eevee and its Eeveelutions. The Dragonite and Marill Squishmallows are set to come out this Summer – check back close to the season, as we’ll update with pre-order links as soon as possible.