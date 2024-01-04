Where to buy Squishmallows?: Best stores & more

Top places to buy the hottest plush toys – get tips on tracking down your dream Squishmallows online before they sell out!

Squishmallows have become one of the hottest toy crazes in recent years. These super soft, marshmallow-like plushies come in a variety of cute shapes and sizes, making them fun to collect and perfect for cuddling. With hundreds of Squishmallows characters available, demand remains high for these squishy companions.

If you’re searching for where to buy more members for your Squishmallow squad in 2024 and can’t find a perfect place? Don’t worry! We’ve rounded up top retailers carrying the latest Squishmallows below.

Walmart

As a dominant force in the toy industry, Walmart dedicates considerable shelf space to Squishmallows. Shoppers can browse an array of popular characters like Hello Kitty and Disney, alongside rare 24-inch jumbo Squishmallows.

Amazon

Amazon’s massive online inventory allows convenient access to common and hard-to-find Squishmallows. Diligently monitoring daily deals can sometimes yield great savings as well.

Best Buy

Best Buy has also emerged as a top source for colorful huggable plushies. The retailer carries many Squishmallow characters you can choose from. You can even order online for a quick collection at your local store.

Enjoy convenient shipping on your next soft squishy companion and check back regularly as Best Buy routinely replenishes inventory.

Other Retailers: Toys R Us, Costco & BoxLunch

Beyond the giant sites outlined above, retailers like BoxLunch and more offer Squishmallows selections in popular themes online. They’ll also be in stores if you can find them in stock.

It may take some hunting to find that perfect Squishmallow friend. But knowing the most popular stores stocking these sought-after plush toys will raise your chances of Squishmallow success. Check back frequently as new shipments arrive, and you’ll soon be cuddling your new soft squishy pal.

