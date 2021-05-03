Magnezone Pokemon Go guide: How to get, best moveset, Magnetic Lure Module - Dexerto

Obtaining Magnezone in Pokemon Go be a confusing process for trainers. Luckily, we’ve got everything you need to know including how to evolve Magneton and the best movesets for Magnezone once you’ve acquired the powerful Pokemon.

It’s an exciting time to be a Pokemon Go player at the moment with Niantic regularly releasing limited-time missions and exclusive rewards. They even added a special event for the recently released Pokemon Snap game, boosting the spawn rates of various Lental region Pokemon.

However, despite all of the new content, there are still a few Pokemon in-game that players struggle to catch. One, in particular, is the Electric and Steel-type Magnezone.

As it requires players to obtain a special item in order to evolve the Pokemon, it can be especially confusing for new trainers.

What is a Magnetic Lure Module in Pokemon GO?

To obtain Magnezone, players will need to purchase a Magnetic Lure Module from the store. This is a special device developed by Professor Willow that attracts a certain type of Pokemon.

At the time of writing, this costs around 200 Poke coins. Don’t worry if you’re running low on the premium currency, you can check out our guide for collecting more here.

How to get Magnezone in Pokemon Go

You’ll need to collect 100 Magnemite candy if you have Magneton, and 125 if you only have Magnemite. Now, you’re ready to finally get your hands on Magnezone. Just follow these simple steps below and the powerful Mon will be in your Pokedex in no time.

Head to a nearby Pokestop Tap the Pokestop and install the Magnetic Lure Module Ensure you’re in the allocated area around the Pokestop Select the Magneton or Magnemite you want to evolve Tap the pink evolve option which will now be available You now have your very own Magnezone!

Keep in mind that if you only had Magnemite to start with, you’ll need to use 25 Magnemite candy to evolve it into Magneton. Then, use another 100 Magnemite candy to finish the final evolution into Magnezone.

Best Movesets for Magnezone in Pokemon Go

Once you’ve got your hands on Magnezone, you’ll want to what its best movesets are to make the most of the electric and steel-type Pokemon. There are two options trainers can choose between, depending on whether you want offense or defense.

Offense: Spark and Wild Charge

Spark and Wild Charge Defense: Charge Beam and Wild Charge

Shiny Magnezone in Pokemon Go

In order to get your hands on a Shiny Magnezone, you will need to acquire a Shiny Magnermite and evolve it through the process shown above.

As they can only be found in the Wild, you’ll need to go exploring and hope luck is on your side. Although it’s a very rare encounter, it’s certainly possible if you’re willing to put in the hours.

That’s everything you need to know about evolving and mastering Magnezone in Pokemon Go!

