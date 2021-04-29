Pokemon Go Snap event: Boosted spawn and shiny rate guide - Dexerto

With the new Pokemon Go Snap event announced, there are 15 Pokemon that you can expect to see a lot more of for a limited time.

To celebrate the release of the new Nintendo Switch game Pokemon Snap, Pokemon Go is hosting a limited-time event for players with various rewards to earn.

The Pokemon Snap Celebration will run between April 29 and May 2, 2021, giving players plenty of opportunities to get involved with bonuses and boosted spawns offered by the event.

It’s not very often that 15 Pokemon have their spawns increased during an event so make the most of it while it lasts. But which Pokemon have actually been boosted? Well, without further ado let’s check out the full list.

Pokemon Go Snap event boosted spawn rate list

As Pokemon Snap is set in the Lental region, Niantic has carefully selected Mons that are related to this setting and boosted their spawn rates. Each of the Pokemon is inspired by deserts, jungles, or underwater landscapes.

So, if you see any Pokemon on this list that you’re in need of, don’t waste any time and get involved with the event.

Alpom

Audino

Cacnea

Chinchou

Dodrio

Ducklett

Finneon

Geodude

Hoothoot

Lotad

Mantine

Metapod

Sandshrew

Skamory

Trapinch

There’s no denying that finding the exact Pokemon you’re looking for in the Wild can be a bit of a chore sometimes, especially when you can’t seem to spot what you’re looking for.

Shiny rate

In turn, it’s worth noting that for the duration of this event, the Shiny rate for each of these Pokemon is also boosted – as you would expect. So, take advantage of these boosted spawn rates and go hunting for what you need!

The release of another game in the Pokemon franchise is always an exciting time for fans, especially when there’s a brand new event to go alongside it.

Let’s hope Niantic continues to host these celebratory events in the future. A specific one for the Diamond & Pearl remakes would certainly get trainers on their feet.