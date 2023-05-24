Las Vegas neighborhood to name all its streets after Pokemon characters

A brand new neighborhood in Las Vegas will have its streets named after beloved Pokemon characters, with the idea that the names will make residents “smile” after a “bad day.”

Pokemon is one of the biggest and most successful gaming and anime franchise of all time. Over the years, Nintendo has been able to develop a juggernaut media empire through Pokemon games, shows, movies and of course, toys.

However, the empire is about expansion in an even bigger and more permanent way, with Las Vegas, USA set to name some streets in the city after different beloved Pokemon characters.

Article continues after ad

As first reported by Polygon, Harmony Homes LLC construction manager Andrea Miller revealed in an interview with the local TV station KLAS 8 News NOW that she decided to name the new streets in the city after Pokemon because “it’s really, really hard to name streets in this town.”

Google Images Snorlax Street can now be found in Las Vegas

Miller then explained the process behind naming a new street in the city, revealing that they must submit two names for each street to ensure that all new areas have completely original street names.

Article continues after ad

Las Vegas neighborhood naming its streets after Pokemon characters

The construction manager then told Polygon that she was inspired by her two young sons who are “obsessed with Pokémon.”

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

“When I hear Jigglypuff, I giggle,” Miller told KLAS 8 News NOW. “When you’re coming home from work and you had a bad day and you have to turn on Jigglypuff Lane, that will make you smile.”

Time will tell what Pokemon are chosen for this neighborhood. However, based on Google Maps, there are currently two streets called Snorlax Lane and Squirtle Lane but with more to develop, chances are many other iconic Pokemon will be getting their very own street or lane named after them.

Article continues after ad

For all the latest gaming news and content, be sure to check out Dexerto’s full coverage here.