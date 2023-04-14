Pokemon trainer reunited with Wonder Traded starter after seven years

A Pokemon trainer reached out to the community for help to find a beloved starter Pokemon they Wonder Traded seven years ago in Sun & Moon — and succeeded.

Anyone who’s played a Pokemon game knows that it’s easy to get attached to one’s favorite Pokemon over the course of a journey — especially when they’re a starter Pokemon.

As starter Pokemon are the first Pokemon actively chosen at the start of one’s adventure, there’s usually an inherent sense of fondness and pride for the partner Pokemon who stays with a trainer for their entire adventure.

Now, one lucky trainer has managed to track down their beloved partner with the help of the Pokemon community after they Wonder Traded them away over seven years ago.

Pokemon fan locates long-lost starter Pokemon

A post on the Pokemon subreddit detailed the incredible story surrounding one trainer and their Decidueye from the Generation 7 games.

The OP explained that when Sun & Moon were released on the 3DS, they were immediately taken by the Grass-type starter Pokemon Rowlet. Once the game was released, they chose Rowlet as their starter and named it Comet.

Unfortunately, they explained that they were diagnosed with OCD, which resulted in them feeling the “need to wonder trade Comet away.” They said, “I wasn’t strong enough to resist. Not back then. I’ve gotten much better, but I lost Comet.”

For those who may not know, Wonder Trading is a feature that lets players trade Pokemon with a random trainer anywhere in the world who is also using the feature.

After watching Ed Sheeran and Pokemon’s Celestial music video collaboration, the trainer had the sudden urge to get Comet back and thus turned to the Pokemon community for help.

“My 3DS is broken, but I’d be willing to fix it if only for a chance to find the person who I Wonder traded Comet with and figure out what happened.” Through a stroke of incredible luck, it seems they were actually able to track down the very same Decidueye.

Over a day later, the OP updated the original post after finding a promising lead thanks to the Reddit community and said, “The person replied, I’m gonna fix up my 3DS to check my Sun / Moon PID. It may take a few months, but they will keep Comet safe until I do! This is very hopeful! Thank you all for everything! >