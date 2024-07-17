Mega Lucario is starring in its own Raid Day during the Ultra Unlock event, which comes with a special event ticket that provides additional bonuses. But is it worth buying this ticket, or should you just get by without paying a penny?

The Ultra Unlock event will take place over several days and will focus on different Pokemon, with Tandemaus and Maushold debuting on July 17, Shiny Togedemaru appearing on July 20, and numerous Paldean Pokemon being the center of attention from September 15-20.

The Mega Lucario Raid Day event during Ultra Unlock will occur on Saturday, July 27, 2024, from 11:00 AM to 5:00 PM local time. This will give players a chance to unlock the mighty Mega Evolution for their own team, and those who pay extra for a ticket will receive more Mega Lucario goodies. The question is whether this ticket is worth the asking price.

Should I buy the Mega Lucario Raid Day event ticket?

Niantic / The Pokemon Company Is Mega Lucario’s event day ticket worth $5 USD?

The answer depends on how much you care about competitive battles and high-level Raids. For the $5 price tag, the ticket gets you:

Eight additional Raid Passes from spinning Gym Photo Discs

Increased chance to get Rare Candy XL from Raid Battles

One guaranteed Rare Candy XL when catching Lucario

3× more XP from Raid Battles

2× Stardust from Raid Battles

The ticket increases your chances of getting a hundo Lucario and lots of Mega Energy. If your primary concern is getting a powerful Mega Lucario to use in battles, then the ticket is worth it, so long as you know you’re free the day of the event to make the most of its benefits.

For most casual players, the Mega Lucario Raid Day event ticket isn’t worth it. It only provides more of something you can get for free. You’ll still be able to encounter Mega Lucario in Raids, along with an increased Shiny Lucario encounter rate, more Raid Passes from Gym Discs, and Rare Candy XL drops, even without buying the ticket.

Mega Lucario is an incredibly powerful beast in the mainline Pokemon games. However, its mettle has yet to be tested in Pokemon Go. This means we can’t recommend going out of your way to seek out Mega Lucario until its capabilities in Niantic’s game are known.

Want to learn more about Mega Evolutions in Pokemon Go? Check out our guide for the best Mega Evolutions to use in the Pokemon Go Master League.