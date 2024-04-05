Incineroar dominates the top 12 for Pokemon Scarlet and Violet at EUIC

The Pokemon Company has revealed the top 12 rankings for the first day of Pokemon Scarlet & Violet tournaments at EUIC, and while Incineroar dominates, the rest of the rankings hold surprises.

To the surprise of very few people, the ubiquitous and uber-powerful Incineroar is still the king of the castle when it comes to Pokemon VGC. This comes after the Play Pokemon account posted on X, detailing the top 12 Pokemon from the first day of the Pokemon Europe International Championships.

Other firm favorites still hold steady in the top bracket, with Urshifu Rapid Strike falling to sixth with 30.8% of the top teams featuring the Legendary, meanwhile, Urshifu Single Strike is featured in 11th place, appearing in 19.7% of teams.

Article continues after ad

Notable omissions include Amoonguss, which has been a mainstay in competitive play in recent months. Alongside this is Gouging Fire, which had a strong start after its reveal in the Pokemon Scarlet & Violet DLC, but seems to have been supplanted in competitive play by Ogerpon Hearthflame Mask.

Article continues after ad

Fans are showing excitement for the rankings in the comments, with one person saying, “guess we may get an Incineroar distribution later”. Before another person adds, “Rillaboom staying so high with intimidate all over the meta and after grassy glide nerf is crazy”.

Meanwhile, another person jokes about the amount of Legendary Pokemon, saying, “All these legendaries and then there is a cat, a monkey, and a giraffe”. With two more days of EUIC to go, fans will find it very interesting to see how these rankings change in the coming days.