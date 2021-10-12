Huge Pokemon Legends Arceus leak reveals two new Hisuian forms

A leaker claims to have revealed two new Hisuian forms in Pokemon Legends Arceus. The characters will supposedly be a new variant of classic Kanto ‘mon.

Although a Diamond & Pearl prequel, Pokemon Legends Arceus will feature a whole host of additions to Sinnoh including never-before-seen evolutions such as the Frenzied Nobles. The 2022 title will also include a new region variant called Hisui forms.

While Game Freak only showed off Hisuian Growlithe and Hisuian Braviary so far, a prominent leaker has clamed to have revealed two more Pokemon getting the regional makeover. The rumor might have also hinted at more characters joining their ranks.

New Pokemon Legends Arceus Hisuian forms leaked?

The rumor kicked off on social media on October 12th after leaker the ‘Chinese Riddler’ posted an image that claims to reveal two additional Hisuian forms coming to the 2022 RPG.

According to the insider, classic Kanto characters Voltorb and Electrode will be the next ‘mon get their very own regional forms in upcoming Nintendo Switch release. The reported leak was covered by popular outlet PokeJungle on Twitter.

“RUMOR: Are two more Kanto Pokémon getting regional forms in Pokémon Legends: Arceus? That’s what the Chinese Riddler has teased” their tweet read. After posting, Pokemon leaks account CentroLeaks responded saying, “This is true, as hinted at yesterday.”

⚠️RUMOR: Are two more Kanto Pokémon getting regional forms in Pokémon Legends: Arceus? That's what the Chinese Riddler has teased. Check out our post for more information, at your own risk… https://t.co/nUPEZwpAkP pic.twitter.com/QsrLAh7ezo — PokéJungle's Pumpkaboo Patch 🎃 (@pokejungle) October 12, 2021

In the article written by the outlet, they state that the Chinese Riddler also posted an image of Piplup, Rowlet, Oshawott, and Cyndaquil, however it’s not known if he was implying that they would also get Hisuian forms.

Interestingly, CentroLeak had hinted at this rumor a day earlier on October 11 by posting an image of the Kanto ‘mon with the caption: “They would feel a little out of place in Hisui, don’t you think? ;)”

As usual, take this with a massive grain of salt. While the Chinese Riddler seems to be a prominent leaker with a track record, this is pure speculation. PokeJungle followed up the report with a statement warning readers that it was a rumor and to not have expectations.

“We cover rumors because it’s fun and exciting to speculate about the contents of upcoming games. Please keep in mind that rumors can (and do) end up being TOTALLY WRONG, so please don’t set expectations,” they said. It will be interesting to see if this ends up playing out, but only time will tell.