How to watch Pokemon Scarlet & Violet new ghost-type reveal stream

The Pokemon Company’s YouTube channel just revealed a premiere video set for October 25, 2022, at 9 pm. Here’s what it might be about, as well as how to watch it.

On October 24, TPCi uploaded a terrifying short-form video showing off just a single ghost-type Pokemon: Gengar.

Many were left wondering what the video was about, as it’s not common for Pokemon to release this type of teaser just to announce the inclusion of one of the most popular Ghost-type ‘mon in the upcoming Scarlet & Violet Gen 9 releases.

The Pokemon Company’s YouTube channel uploaded a video showing off a screenshot of Gengar just hours later, leading many to believe that the company is about to reveal a new Ghost type for Gen 9.

How to Watch The Pokemon Company reveal video

The video will premiere on October 25, 2022, at 9 am EST / 6 am PST / 2 pm BST, on The Official Pokemon YouTube Channel.

When does Pokemon Scarlet & Violet release?

Pokemon Scarlet & Violet release on November 18, 2022, on the Nintendo Switch, and features the Paldea region starters Sprigatito, Fuecoco, and Quaxly.

As a first in the main series, Scarlet & Violet is completely open-world, taking features that were introduced in Pokemon Legends: Arceus.

Check out our list of confirmed Gen 9 Pokemon, here.