Spiritomb weaknesses in Pokemon & the best counters to defeat it

Wondering what Spiritomb’s weaknesses are in games like Pokemon Brilliant Diamond & Shining Pearl or Legends Arceus? We’ve got details of the best counters to defeat it in no time.

The mysterious Spiritomb first appeared in Pokemon Diamond & Pearl’s Sinnoh region. It’s referred to in the Pokedex as the Forbidden Pokemon and it doesn’t have any evolutions or pre-evolutions.

As well as being incredibly rare and difficult to catch, Spiritomb is also one of the trickiest Pokemon to defeat in battle, as its unique Ghost/Dark-typing means it doesn’t have many weaknesses at all.

Whether you’re playing Pokemon Go or a mainline game like Brilliant Diamond & Shining Pearl, we’ve got details of every Spiritomb weakness and the best counters to take it down fast.

Spiritomb weaknesses in Pokemon

Spiritomb is a Ghost/Dark-type Pokemon which means it only has one weakness:

Fairy

With only one weakness to target, Spiritomb can be an incredibly difficult opponent to take down. You’ll want a strong Fairy-type with matching moves like Gardevoir or Sylveon on your team.

If you don’t have access to any Fairy-type Pokemon or attacks, focus on Water, Fire, and Grass-type attacks which will at least do neutral damage to Spiritomb.

Spiritomb resistances in Pokemon

Spiritomb is resistant to the following types in the Pokemon games:

Fighting

Normal

Poison

Psychic

In the mainline games like Brilliant Diamond & Shining Pearl and Legends Arceus, Spiritomb is completely immune to Normal, Fighting, and Psychic-type attacks, so don’t even bother trying those.

You’ll also want to avoid using any Pokemon that are weak to Ghost or Dark-type attacks (eg. Ghost and Psychic-types), as Spiritomb’s moveset is made up of those attacks.

Best counters for Spiritomb in Pokemon

Pokemon Best Attacks Togekiss Charm and Dazzling Gleam Clefable Moonblast and Dazzling Gleam Blissey Draining Kiss and Dazzling Gleam Azumarill Charm and Play Rough Sylveon Charm and Dazzling Gleam Gardevoir Charm and Dazzling Gleam

We’ve included Gardevoir on the above list as it’s one of the few Fairy-types you can get in games like Legends Arceus, but due to it being part Psychic-type, this means that it will be defeated by Spiritomb quite quickly.

Not all of our recommended best counters are available in every Pokemon game, but there should be at least one that you can catch and train up to be a Spiritomb defeater.

