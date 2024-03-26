How to get Pokemon Go Purified Gems in new Niantic contest

Pokemon Go creator Niantic is giving fans a chance to earn some extra Purified Gems, ahead of the upcoming return of the difficult Shadow Mewtwo raids.

Niantic has revealed in a post on X that it is hosting a competition so fans can earn a Purified Gem code ahead of the return of Pokemon Go’s Shadow Mewtwo Raids later this week.

The competition is a worldwide task, and thankfully it’s very easy to do your part, any players wanting to contribute just need to follow these steps:

Players must reach a total of 150k interactions on this TikTok post by:

Liking Pokemon Go on TikTok.

Liking this post.

Tagging a friend in the comments.

Saving the TikTok post.

Sharing the TikTok post.

Niantic has revealed that players must participate by March 29, 2024, at 7:59 UTC for a chance to receive a code for in-game items, which can include Purified gems.

The upcoming Pokemon Go World of Wonders Taken Over event sees the return of the intimating Shadow Mewtwo, a tough raid but a valuable Pokemon to use, so plenty of players will be very happy with some new Purified Gems to help them in Shadow Raids.

However, plenty of Pokemon Go players are calling on other fans to be sensible with their Purified Gems, so maybe check if you have any, and be sure to only use them when necessary.