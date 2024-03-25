Upcoming Pokemon Go Mewtwo raid has players worried about purifying

One major bug to Purified Gems has players dreading the upcoming Pokemon Go Mewtwo raids, with many preparing for the worst.

Pokemon Go has plenty of bugs to frustrate players, but the Purified Gems issue is easily among the most irritating. Essentially, Purified Gems will not appear properly in Shadow Raids, meaning players get little to no help defeating the boss itself, often leading to disappointment.

Thankfully, back in 2023, Niantic released a post revealing that players should “rest assured, if a Purified Gem was tapped to use but is not applied, it will automatically return to your Item Bag.” However, just under a year later, players are slamming the company for its “lie” with many reporting that the issue is still happening.

One user explains, saying on the Pokemon Go Reddit, “Some players will see this old tweet and believe it to be true today because Niantic has not acknowledged any new bugs for this since. With Mewtwo coming up, Niantic needs to address this ASAP”, slamming Niantic for its ever-present bug.

Fans were quick to join in on the frustrations, with many labeling the issue “disheartening” and feeling extremely concerned for upcoming Shadow Raids.

While many shared their frustrations, one user revealed they may have found a fix, detailing: “I believe I’ve found a fix for us. Do not overlap purified gems when applying. In a duo, if you just spam them, it won’t subdue the Pokemon.”

They continue, saying, “However, if you wait a few seconds before applying a second gem, you’ll almost certainly get a real application for the necessary 8…It has not failed me since discovering it.”

Using this method, players can avoid the “latency” issued Niantic reported on, and gain the Purified Gems they’re looking for while still applying it as intended.

It seems that while Niantic searches for a fix, patience is the key for most Pokemon Go players, and slowly adding the Gems in your next Shadow Raid could safely land you the Shadow Mewtwo you’re looking for.

