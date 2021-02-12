Logo
How to get free Pokemon Day concert Pikachu in Sword & Shield

Published: 12/Feb/2021 0:48

by Brent Koepp
Screenshot of Pokemon Sword & Shield Sing Pikachu.
Game Freak / The Pokemon Company

Pokemon Sword & Shield

Pokemon is celebrating its 25th anniversary with an epic concert with Post Malone. Here is how you can get a special Pikachu for free in Sword & Shield to commemorate the music event.

The Pokemon Company is teaming up with chart-topping artist Post Malone for a virtual concert at the end of February. The special live event will kick off the series’ 25th anniversary festivities.

To celebrate the epic collaboration, Game Freak is giving Sword & Shield players a unique Pikachu that is music themed. Below we will go over how you can claim your free ‘mon.

Screenshot of Sing Pikachu in Pokemon Sword & Shield.
Game Freak / The Pokemon Company
Sword & Shield will get a special music-themed Pikachu for the 25th anniversary Post Malone concert.

How to claim free concert Pikachu in Pokemon Sword & Shield

While the Post Malone concert will go live on Saturday, February 27, the special concert Pikachu will actually be distributed two days earlier on Thursday 25.

The Electric-type will come equipped with the moves Encore, Celebrate, Electro Ball, and  Sing – an attack it normally is not able to learn. Its Hidden Ability is Lightning Rod.

The concert Pikachu will also be holding a Light Ball in its item slot, and carry a Souvenir Ribbon to commemorate the 25th anniversary musical event. Below we will cover the steps to claiming the ‘mon.

  • Step 1: On February 25, players need to go to this website to receive the code from Game Freak.
  • Step 2: Boot up your Pokemon Sword & Shields save. Press X and scroll down to the Mystery Gift menu.
  • Step 3: Click “Get a Mystery Gift” and select “Get via Password.” Now enter the code you got from Step 1 (we will update the code here when it goes live).
  • Step 4: Click “Pokemon Day Pikachu Gift” and the special ‘mon will be sent to your party.

At the time of writing, Game Freak has not yet distributed the code. Dexerto will update this guide as soon as the password goes live on the 25th for your convenience.

While the Pikachu is not incredibly special per-se, its unique Sing move will no doubt be something hardcore Trainers will want to add to their collection. Plus the yellow ‘mon will make a perfect companion during the Post Malone concert.

GTA

New Rockstar Games job listing has GTA 6 fans hopeful for a trailer

Published: 12/Feb/2021 0:27

by Michael Gwilliam
GTA 6 job listing
Rockstar Games

GTA 6

Grand Theft Auto fans continue to keep their hopes of a possible GTA 6 announcement alive and now, a recent job posting from Rockstar Games seems to suggest a trailer could be on the way.

Rockstar Games have been providing some nods to GTA 6 lately in the form of hidden messages and even GTA Online’s in-game adverts. Needless to say, the hype has steadily been growing and is reaching a boiling point.

Although the company has still yet to officially reveal anything, fans spotted quite the interesting job listing on the Rockstar careers page.

The job posting is for a “Cinematic Gameplay Capture Artist” in New York and some of the job description is intriguing to say the least.

GTA Online advert for the VETIR truck.
Rockstar Games
Has Rockstar been hinting at GTA 6?

“This role is responsible for shooting in-game footage for use in online and TV campaigns,” the post reads, indicating that the gameplay collected seems to be for trailers.

Furthermore, it reads: “The Gameplay Capture team works with our video editing and trailer teams to produce outstanding videos using exclusively in-game shots.”

While this could be for any of Rockstar’s games such as GTA Online or Red Dead Redemption, another part of the ad stands out and has fans hoping this is a sign that GTA 6 is finally on the way.

🤔 from GTA6

The qualifications ask that the candidate be a “World-class player of current platform (PS5, Xbox Series X, PS4, Xbox One, PC) video game titles.”

Listing PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series on the list is key because so far, aside from backwards compatibility, Rockstar has yet to release a game for those consoles.

Of course, it is known that GTA V is being ported onto next-gen systems and it is rumored that the original 3D trilogy is being remastered, so while this doesn’t outright exclude GTA 6, it’s something to keep in mind.

Frankin in GTA V
Rockstar Games
The hype for GTA 6 is growing each day.

Fans, however, remain hopeful yet skeptical. “Hopefully it’s for GTA VI but wouldn’t be surprised if it’s for GTA V E&E,” one wrote on Reddit.

Meanwhile, the user who originally posted the listing simply captioned the discovery with a thinking emoji.

We’ll have to see what the future holds, but the hype for GTA 6 continues to surpass all expectations. When Rockstar finally reveals the game, guaranteed the internet will go nuts.