How to get free Pokemon Day concert Pikachu in Sword & Shield

Pokemon is celebrating its 25th anniversary with an epic concert with Post Malone. Here is how you can get a special Pikachu for free in Sword & Shield to commemorate the music event.

The Pokemon Company is teaming up with chart-topping artist Post Malone for a virtual concert at the end of February. The special live event will kick off the series’ 25th anniversary festivities.

To celebrate the epic collaboration, Game Freak is giving Sword & Shield players a unique Pikachu that is music themed. Below we will go over how you can claim your free ‘mon.

How to claim free concert Pikachu in Pokemon Sword & Shield

While the Post Malone concert will go live on Saturday, February 27, the special concert Pikachu will actually be distributed two days earlier on Thursday 25.

The Electric-type will come equipped with the moves Encore, Celebrate, Electro Ball, and Sing – an attack it normally is not able to learn. Its Hidden Ability is Lightning Rod.

Read More: Pokemon Go free Kanto Celebration announced



The concert Pikachu will also be holding a Light Ball in its item slot, and carry a Souvenir Ribbon to commemorate the 25th anniversary musical event. Below we will cover the steps to claiming the ‘mon.

Step 1: On February 25, players need to go to this website to receive the code from Game Freak.

On February 25, players need to go to this website to receive the code from Game Freak. Step 2: Boot up your Pokemon Sword & Shields save. Press X and scroll down to the Mystery Gift menu.

Boot up your Pokemon Sword & Shields save. Press X and scroll down to the Mystery Gift menu. Step 3: Click “Get a Mystery Gift” and select “Get via Password.” Now enter the code you got from Step 1 (we will update the code here when it goes live).

Click “Get a Mystery Gift” and select “Get via Password.” Now enter the code you got from Step 1 (we will update the code here when it goes live). Step 4: Click “Pokemon Day Pikachu Gift” and the special ‘mon will be sent to your party.

Pikachu is celebrating 25 years of Pokémon with a song! Though it can’t ordinarily learn the move Sing, this special Pikachu is an exception! Stay tuned while it practices its melody—we’ll provide details here on Feb 25 about how this Pikachu can join you in #PokemonSwordShield pic.twitter.com/ipRhndIDKO — Play Pokémon (@playpokemon) February 11, 2021

At the time of writing, Game Freak has not yet distributed the code. Dexerto will update this guide as soon as the password goes live on the 25th for your convenience.

While the Pikachu is not incredibly special per-se, its unique Sing move will no doubt be something hardcore Trainers will want to add to their collection. Plus the yellow ‘mon will make a perfect companion during the Post Malone concert.