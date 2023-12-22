All Pokemon TCG Live Christmas rewards & how to get

Pokemon TCG has released Christmas-themed rewards for player avatars on the PTCG Live app. Find out what they are and how to get them with our guide.

Pokemon TCG continues to release new items, accessories, and cards to celebrate special events and times of the year. In celebration of the holiday period, new Delibird-themed accessories are arriving for PTCG Live players on December 22, 2023.

To get the accessories you will first need to have the Pokemon TCG Live app installed. You can download it for Windows, Mac, iPhone, and Android via the Pokemon TCG website.

How to get PTCG Live Digital Delibird-themed Christmas accessories

Pokemon TCG Live avatars wearing Christmas-themed accessories.

To get the accessories, you’ll first need to download and log in to the application on your computer or phone. Once you’re signed in, head over to the “Profile” tab. From there, you’ll be able to select the following items under the “Avatar Customisation’ tab.

Tops: Winter Wonderland Jacket with Fur Collar Red Lunar New Year Jacket White Puffer Jacket with Red Scarf and Sweater White Puffer Jacket with Blue Scarf and Sweater Blue & Red Poke Ball turtleneck sweaters Stantler Turtleneck Sweater Red & Blue Pokeball 8-bit Scoop Net Sweaters Stantler Scoop Neck Sweater Winter Deerling Button-Up Shirt and Tan V-Neck Sweater

Bottoms: Winter Wonderland Wide-Legged Slacks

Shoes: Winter Wonderland Chelsea Boots Fluffy Booties

Hats: Winter Wonderland Fur Hat Stantler Beanie Red & Blue Poke Ball Snowflake Headbands



Once you’ve selected the item you want for your avatar, simply hit the exchange button to trade your coins for the items. The most expensive items cost 350 Poke Coins.

If you have insufficient coins on Pokemon TCG Live, you’ll first have to earn some by leveling up, reaching new Battle Pass tiers, and completing quests. You could also trade your Crystals for Poke Coins by clicking on the Shop tab followed by the Currency tab, before confirming an exchange for either 300 or 1400 Poke Coins.

Pokemon have been putting a lot of effort into their digital fashion accessories lately. Most recently, Pokemon Go! trainers who shop with Amazon Prime were given early access to Holiday Sweater & Scarf items via the Prime Gaming Pokemon Go! page.

