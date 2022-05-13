Pokemon Go Global Challenge rewards & how to track progress

Another Pokemon Go Global Challenge has arrived as part of the Water Festival 2022 event, and we’ve got details of the rewards on offer and how to track your progress.

Niantic regularly introduces Global Challenges as part of special events in Pokemon Go. These challenges require players around the world to work together to complete a huge goal before the time runs out.

As part of the Water Festival 2022 event, players will need to catch 600,000,000 Water-type Pokemon in order to unlock a bonus reward. Below, you’ll find all the information you need to complete this challenge.

Contents

Pokemon Go Water Festival Global Challenge explained

The current Water Festival Global Challenge in Pokemon Go requires trainers around the world to catch 600,000,000 Water-type Pokemon (that’s six hundred million!) within a set amount of time.

Advertisement

Players will work together on this quest, so any Water-type Pokemon you catch will be added to the overall number. Once the goal has been reached, everyone can enjoy the rewards.

Pokemon Go Water Festival Global Challenge rewards

The main reward for completing the Global Challenge in Pokemon Go is double Catch Candy for the duration of the Water Festival 2022 event, which will help when it comes to evolving and powering up.

All players will be able to enjoy this 2x Catch Candy reward, so even if you didn’t take part in the Global Challenge by catching any Water-types, you’ll still benefit from it.

How to track progress in Pokemon Go’s Global Challenges

You can track your progress through the Water Festival Global Challenge by visiting the Today View in the Pokemon Go app. To get here, tap the binoculars on the bottom right-hand corner of the screen.

Advertisement

The Global Challenge section should be at the top of the Today View. Here, you can track global progress towards the 600,000,000 goal, as well as your own individual score and your friends’ scores.

When does the Water Festival Global Challenge end?

The Pokemon Go Water Festival Global Challenge ends on Saturday, May 21, 2022, at 1AM PDT / 4AM EDT / 9AM BST.

This means players will have more than a week to complete this Global Challenge, although, by the looks of things, it will be finished much sooner than the end date. Then, you can all enjoy the rewards.

That’s everything you need to know about the Pokemon Go Water Festival Global Challenge! You can find more guides below:

Advertisement

Best Pokemon in Pokemon Go | Type chart | How to catch Ditto | Best Eeveelutions | Field research rewards and tasks | Promo Codes | How to get Pinap Berries | Spotlight Hour schedule | Current Raid bosses