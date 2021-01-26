How to get more Revives in Pokemon GO - Dexerto

As every Trainer will know, Revives in Pokemon GO are an important resource that can be used up extremely quickly. That’s why it’s essential to know exactly how to obtain more when you need them.

A huge aspect of Pokemon GO’s gameplay is collecting items and resource management. With players taking part in so many battles and challenges, it’s easy to run out of specific items incredibly quickly.

One resource that always seems to be diminishing for players is their number of Revives. The item’s ability to bring back a fainted Pokemon after battle makes them an incredibly convenient collectible to have to hand. However, when you run out, it’s useful to know exactly how you can get more as quickly as possible.

Best methods to collect more revives in Pokemon GO

Luckily for players, collecting Revives to keep your Pokemon healthy can be achieved through a number of methods. Most of them involve you just playing the game normally, and passively collecting them as you go. That being said, here are all the ways you can obtain revives in Pokemon GO:

Opening Gifts: As always, don't forget to exchange gifts as they have a chance to grant players Revives.

Research Tasks: After completing a task, players will have the chance to earn Revives and other rewards.

Spinning the Photo Disc: Spinning the disc at PokeStops and Gyms will always give players the chance to earn a Revive.

Raid Battles: Raid Battles will often net players a few Revives after their completion, but it's worth noting the challenge may require you to use just as many to recover.

Hopefully, this guide will help you find more ways to earn and collect Revives in Pokemon GO. Of course, a lot of these methods require you just to play the game and collect them passively over time.

Although you’re not earning them directly, eventually, you’ll amass a large stack of Revives that’ll keep your Pokemon healthy for a long time to come.