How to get more Revives in Pokemon GO - Dexerto

How to get more Revives in Pokemon GO

Published: 26/Jan/2021 10:49

by Alex Garton
Pokemon GO revives
Niantic

Pokemon Go

As every Trainer will know, Revives in Pokemon GO are an important resource that can be used up extremely quickly. That’s why it’s essential to know exactly how to obtain more when you need them.

A huge aspect of Pokemon GO’s gameplay is collecting items and resource management. With players taking part in so many battles and challenges, it’s easy to run out of specific items incredibly quickly.

One resource that always seems to be diminishing for players is their number of Revives. The item’s ability to bring back a fainted Pokemon after battle makes them an incredibly convenient collectible to have to hand. However, when you run out, it’s useful to know exactly how you can get more as quickly as possible.

Pokemon GO revive
Niantic
Niantic released Pokemon GO all the way back in July of 2016.

Best methods to collect more revives in Pokemon GO

Luckily for players, collecting Revives to keep your Pokemon healthy can be achieved through a number of methods. Most of them involve you just playing the game normally, and passively collecting them as you go. That being said, here are all the ways you can obtain revives in Pokemon GO:

  • Leveling Up: While certainly, a long-term method for collecting Revives, leveling up has a chance to reward players with the item.
  • Opening Gifts: As always, don’t forget to exchange gifts as they have a chance to grant players Revives.
  • Research Tasks: After completing a task, players will have the chance to earn Revives and other rewards.
  • Spinning the Photo Disc: Spinning the disc at PokeStops and Gyms will always give players the chance to earn a Revive.
  • Raid Battles: Raid Battles will often net players a few Revives after their completion, but it’s worth noting the challenge may require you to use just as many to recover.
Pokemon GO 2021
Niantic
A key aspect of Pokemon GO is resource management.

Hopefully, this guide will help you find more ways to earn and collect Revives in Pokemon GO. Of course, a lot of these methods require you just to play the game and collect them passively over time.

Although you’re not earning them directly, eventually, you’ll amass a large stack of Revives that’ll keep your Pokemon healthy for a long time to come.

Apex Legends

Apex Legends won’t add more ‘big’ legends like Caustic & Gibraltar for one key reason

Published: 26/Jan/2021 10:11 Updated: 26/Jan/2021 10:12

by Connor Bennett
Caustic and Gibraltar side-by-side in apex legends
Respawn/EA

Share

Apex Legends dev Daniel Z Klein has explained why Respawn Entertainment haven’t added another Gibraltar-like big sized legend to their battle royale, and probably won’t moving forward. 

One of the biggest things that sets Apex Legends apart from its battle royale rivals is the fact that you are able to choose a character with unique abilities rather than just dropping in, finding loot, and trying to survive. 

As the seasons have gone on, some legends have gotten stronger than others thanks to regular buffs and nerfs, but there hasn’t been a big legend like Caustic or Gibraltar added since the start of the game. 

Octane, Horizon, Crypto, Revenant, Wattson, and Rampart are all somewhat similar in stature. Some players might want bigger legends, but that’s unlikely to happen as we move forward into future seasons. 

Gibraltar standing over enemy in Apex Legends
Respawn Entertainment
Larger legends, like Gibraltar, take less damage on account of them being easier to hit.

Daniel Z Klein, the lead game designer at Respawn Entertainment, fielded a number of questions about Season 8 on the Apex Legends subreddit when the topic of hitboxes came up.

Some players would rather every character have the same hitbox, and while that is probably preferable in terms of gameplay, Klein explained that it probably won’t be the case. “Listen. If we were developing Apex today, I’d be like “EVERYONE IS ON THE SAME SET OF HITBOXES, MAKE IT WORK”. Unfortunately, that’s not the world we live in. You may have noticed we haven’t shipped another legend on a large hitbox; there’s a reason for that,” he commented. 

“Unless we find a way to shrink Gibby and Caustic visually in a way that’s not super derpy without having to redo all their skins and animations (and probably do the same for our tiny legends), I don’t see us realistically moving to the same hitboxes for everyone, as preferable as that would be.”

Obviously, some fans will likely still want to see bigger legends, as well as a one size fits all hitbox, but that’s just not going to be the case anytime soon. 

A lack of additionally bigger legends will only help Caustic and Gibraltar stand out from the crowd, figuratively and literally, but it also probably means they’ll get some love when it comes to buffs in the future.